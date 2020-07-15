Mutual curiosity for DeChambeau, Tiger at Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio – Early Wednesday morning at an eerily quiet Muirfield Village, the most talked about golfer in the history of the game was playing a practice round with the most talked about golfer over the last month.

It made for a very curious scene. One is returning to competitive golf for the first time in five months. The other is turning golf upside down, or perhaps bench pressing it to new places.

One can only imagine the conversations between Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau during the nine holes. Facial expressions seemed to convey a full gambit. It looked like periods of education, questioning and thought provoking subjects … and also those of revelry and humor both simple and complex.

Whether they talked about shaft stiffness and spin rates or how cheap parmesan cheese smells like vomit we will never truly know … our curiosity remains. But theirs was likely, somewhat, satisfied.

Woods is selective with his practice partners and DeChambeau knows it. Throughout his storied career, getting a practice round with Woods before a PGA TOUR event is something only a few have experienced.

It is why when the 26-year-old was called out for inadvertently calling Woods old after this preparation round for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, he laughed it off but yet still squirmed just a little. It’s a treat folks don’t want to jeopardize.

In the early years of his career it would routinely be Mark O’Meara or maybe Jay Haas tagging along with Woods. On the odd occasion, caddie Steve Williams would be a conduit to laid back international players getting a spot. But generally speaking, prep time was a closed shop to other competitors.

But as Woods matured in age, and continued to add to his golf wisdom, the doors began to open for more to fill the slots. Thanks to his injuries, Woods spent a lot of time watching golf from a distance. One could surmise curiosity was a small branch on his ever growing personal tree during this time.

Over the last decade or so, Woods began to accept the advances of those who piqued his interest. Bubba Watson was shaping the ball in a way most couldn’t dream of and then found himself around the Woods camp. Jason Day, who like Woods grew up with an Asian mother, slipped in there as he began to hit his straps on course.

Woods also began forging friendships with young players on TOUR who live near him in Florida. Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas come to mind as those who were part of his recovery from back surgery as motivators.

And then there is DeChambeau. Perhaps the ultimate curiosity for all involved in golf right now.

Already known as an outlier in the golf space thanks to his scientific based methods of analyzing the golf swing, DeChambeau has turned disruptor again with his recent bulking program. His play has once again thrust the distance debate back into golf.

The six-time TOUR winner stacked on 40 pounds of muscle during the pandemic break and increased his distance off the tee significantly. He leads the PGA TOUR in driving distance (323 yards) and Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (+1.113).

In his recent win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic he averaged a near obscene 350.6 yards off the tee for the event. He also led the field that week in Strokes Gained: Putting, the only player to do both and win since 2004.

This distance dominance, paired with accuracy and touch, is something the TOUR hasn’t seen since a young Woods joined in the late 1990s and was miles ahead of the competition in strength, fitness and distance. He also had a wicked short game to go with it.