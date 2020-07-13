O’Neal, Manley share first-round lead at APGA Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tim O’Neal and Marcus Manley each shot a four-under 66 on Monday to share the lead after the first round of the Advocates of Professional Golf Association’s (APGA) Orlando tournament at historic Dubsdread Golf Course.

O’Neal, who won the APGA’s Farmers Insurance Open in January and finished third at last week’s event at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, was bogey-free during his round, finishing with birdies at the par-4 17th and par-5 18th to highlight his round.

MORE ON APGA TOUR: Suri hangs on to win APGA Tour event at Slammer & Squire | Dent following in father's footsteps | College star sees APGA as key to next level

Manley, meanwhile, made the turn at 3-under and had two more birdies on the back nine, but a bogey at the par-3 15th cost him a chance at the first-round outright lead.

“Today’s round was solid,” Manley said. “I haven’t been playing well as of late, so to be able to fire a good number felt great.”

The duo are being chased by Kamaiu Johnson and Nyasha Mauchaza. They each shot a 3-under 67.

The final round takes place Tuesday at Dubsdread.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the final group to test my game under some pressure,” added Manley, who will be paired with O’Neal and Mauchaza on Tuesday. “I think if I stick to my game plan and stay in control of my emotions, I’ll have a good chance of getting the job done.”

The APGA Tour Presented by Lexus is a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. Now in its 11th year, the tour consists of nine events offering more than $250,000 in prize money.

The tournament was conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities.