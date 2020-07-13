-
How to watch: Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match
July 13, 2020
The Nationwide Challenge will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The new charity-focused event is a nine-hole team match-play exhibition, featuring Jon Rahm and Tony Finau against Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell. Team Rahm/Finau will be playing for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s and team Poulter/McDowell will represent the Hospital’s On Our Sleeves national behavioral health movement.
HOW TO WATCH
When: Wednesday, July 15 (2-4 p.m. ET)
Where: Back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club
TV/live stream/social media: PGA TOUR LIVE, Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR will cover internationally.
Fans can join the fundraising efforts for Nationwide Children’s Hospital by texting “HELPKIDS” to 41-411 during the Challenge to donate to the NICU and On Our Sleeves movement, thanks to PGA TOUR Charities’ online and Text-To-Give donation platforms powered by GoFundMe Charity.
