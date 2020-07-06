  • PGA TOUR, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide announce next week's event to be held without spectators

    With support of Nationwide and local government, officials cancel plans to be among first professional sports leagues with fan attendance; decision made out of an abundance of caution, as focus heightens on player experience and television presentation

