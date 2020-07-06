Featured Groups: Workday Charity Open

The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the Workday Charity Open, to be contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Workday Charity Open is a one-year, full-field FedExCup event contested at Muirfield Village Golf Club the week immediately preceding the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Thanks to title sponsor Workday, and the support of Muirfield Village Golf Club and the Memorial Tournament host, Jack Nicklaus, the tournament fills the week vacated by the cancellation of the John Deere Classic, which will return to the PGA TOUR schedule in 2021.

Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Workday Charity Open will be released officially at approximately noon ET on Tuesday, July 7.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:00 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS



Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

• Thomas, No. 2 in the FedExCup standings, has two top-10s since the season resumed (T10/Charles Schwab Challenge, T8/RBC Heritage)

• Koepka is making his first start since withdrawing before the start of the Travelers Championship out of an abundance of caution following his caddie testing positive for COVID-19.

• Day, who resides just outside of Columbus, has made one cut in four starts since the season resumed (T46/Travelers Championship)



Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

• Cantlay, who will be defending his Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide title next week at Muirfield Village, has not missed a cut in 15 starts since the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, tied for the longest active streak on TOUR (Tyrrell Hatton, Paul Casey)

• In his most recent start, Mickelson held the 36-hole lead at the Travelers Championship before finishing T24, his first start since turning 50 on June 16

• Spieth enters the week No. 95 in the FedExCup standings; since 2009, he is one of only two players to stand outside the top 50 with six weeks remaining and finish the Regular Season inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, accomplishing the feat in 2013



Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Rickie Fowler

• Reed has one win (World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship) and one runner-up (Sentry Tournament of Champions) in 12 starts on the season

• Wolff held a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic before finishing second to Bryson DeChambeau

• Fowler enters the week No. 84 in the FedExCup standings and has never finished the season worse than 43rd in his career (2010-present)



Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland

• Hovland has finished in the top 25 at each of the four events since the season resumed (T23/Charles Schwab Challenge, T21/RBC Heritage, T11/Travelers Championship, T12/Rocket Mortgage Classic)

• Rahm is currently No. 24 in the FedExCup standings and qualified for the TOUR Championship in each of his first three seasons on TOUR

• With five top-10s in 11 starts, Woodland enters the week No. 38 in the FedExCup standings

