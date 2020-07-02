-
Chase Koepka added to the field for the Workday Charity Open
July 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
- Chase Koepka Monday qualified for the recent Travelers Championship but withdrew prior to the start of the event. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Chase Koepka will be an addition into next week’s Workday Charity Open field at Muirfield Village Golf Club, as confirmed by the PGA TOUR today.
Koepka successfully Monday qualified for the recent Travelers Championship but withdrew prior to the start of the event out of an abundance of caution, despite testing negative for COVID-19 after having close contact with two caddies who subsequently tested positive.
“Given the extraordinary circumstances that led to his withdrawal after Monday qualifying, a start in the Workday Charity Open as a result of his selfless act was the right thing to do,” said PGA TOUR Chief of Operations Tyler Dennis. “The term – abundance of caution – was not part of our vernacular four months ago and to that point, I can’t say enough about our players that put their TOUR – and the health and safety of their peers and all involved with our tournaments and our communities – above their own goals.”
Koepka’s addition will expand the field size to 157.
