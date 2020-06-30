DraftKings preview: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This week's tournament on the PGA TOUR is the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Here’s a look at some of the top DraftKings values in this week’s field.

TOP VALUES

PATRICK REED ($10,500)

Reed didn't light up the strokes gained categories like Dustin Johnson last week but played very well, shooting a 6-under (64) on Sunday and gained 4.6 strokes Tee-to-Green. Reed has been impressive, ranking seventh in birdies or better gained over his past dozen rounds and has one of the best short games on TOUR, ranking inside the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Putting and Around-the-Green over the same timeframe. He's one of three in the $10,000-range who played here last season and hit it the best of the bunch, gaining 7.6 strokes Tee-to-Green and finishing fifth.

SUNGJAE IM ($9,800)

Has cooled off a bit, missing the cut at the RBC Heritage and finishing 58th last week. He's lost strokes through approach and putting in his previous two tournaments, which may be signs of fatigue. We shouldn't worry too much about his energy levels or his irons -- we've seen him play long stretches of golf in his short career on TOURr already, and just a few weeks ago Im gained 5.6 strokes Tee-to-Green at Colonial. We should expect to see more of this than what we’ve seen from him the last two events.

BUBBA WATSON ($9,200)

Watson's disappointing week at Travelers ended in a missed cut at a place he's won three times. Bubba still gained 3.7 strokes Tee-to-Green last week but lost 3.3 on the greens en route to his early departure from TPC River Highlands. Watson has shown the ability to perform well on par 4s and his ability to score, ranking second in par-4 efficiency over his past eight rounds, 35th in birdies or better gained and 23rd in eagles gained over his previous 12 rounds.

PATRICK RODGERS ($7,400)

Rodgers came out of the shutdown with a top 15 at the Charles Schwab Challenge but has missed his past two cuts. He's been steady Tee-to-Green, gaining an average of 1.3 strokes over his previous five tournaments and prefers bentgrass greens even though he's putted well in his past three starts. Rodgers has also been elite with his par-4 efficiency, ranking sixth over his previous 12 rounds. Harold Varner III ($7,600) ownership should be high this week, and Rodgers should be the leverage play in this range.

LANTO GRIFFIN ($6,800)

Griffin has been churning out solid finishes this entire season and nearly added another top 20 last week. He gained strokes in all significant strokes gained categories at TPC River Highlands and has shot five straight rounds in the 60s. Griffin's upside could be a solid play with lineup constructions looking to roster golfers in the $10,000 range.

