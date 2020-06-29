Featured Groups: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR announced today the four Featured Groups for Thursday-Friday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, to be contested at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Only seven weeks and eight events remain before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, with the TOUR Championship crowning the FedExCup champion over Labor Day weekend.

Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be released officially at approximately noon ET on Tuesday, June 30. .

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups), Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).

FEATURED GROUPS



Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

• DeChambeau is the only player to finish in the top 10 in each of the first three events since the season resumed; he is on a streak of six straight top-10s dating to The Genesis Invitational

• Reed, who is No. 5 in the FedExCup standings, finished T5 at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

• Five-time PGA TOUR winner Matsuyama seeks his first win since 2017

Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brendon Todd

• 12-time PGA TOUR winner Watson will team up with Harold Varner III on Wednesday for an exhibition match on the back nine of Detroit Golf Club against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit

• Day seeks his first top-10 since February (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am/4th) as he makes his first start at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

• A two-time winner this season, Todd held the 54-hole lead at last week’s Travelers Championship before finishing T11

Rickie Fowler, Nate Lashley, Webb Simpson

• Rocket Mortgage ambassador Fowler, who owns five PGA TOUR wins including the 2015 PLAYERS Championship, will make his ninth start of the season

• As the last man in the field, Lashley won the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic by six shots after holding the solo lead after each round

• Simpson moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings with his win at the RBC Heritage two weeks ago and will make his first start at Detroit Golf Club

Brandt Snedeker, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im

• Snedeker, who owns nine TOUR wins and 77 total top-10s, looks for his second top-10 of the season

• Hatton has four top-10s in five starts in 2019-20, including a win (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and a T3 (RBC Heritage) in his last two starts

• At No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, Im looks for his second top-10 since the season resumed at the Charles Schwab Challenge