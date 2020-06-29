Power Rankings: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Look for a review of defending champion Nate Lashley in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler and other notables will be included.

It was one of the feel-good stories of 2018-19, and unlike the local NFL representative, Lashley left no doubt that there would be a coronation in Motown. The 36-year-old was in just his second season on the PGA TOUR, and he was plowing forward with conditional status secured via a Minor Medical Extension with which he started the campaign. Then, paydirt.

For the week, Lashley ranked fourth in greens in regulation (59 of 72) and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also took the second-fewest putts with just 106 while finishing third in Strokes Gained: Putting, third in converting GIR into par breakers, and third in scrambling (11 of 13). He won offensively and defensively, and it was special. Cheat-code kind of stuff.

Detroit GC is a Donald Ross design entering its second century. The stock par 72 routed for the tournament surrendered a scoring average of 70.113 in its PGA TOUR debut. With no significant modifications to the course and with similarly benign weather forecast, the field of 156 should plan on flooring when the flag drops. Daytime highs in the 90s are expected throughout with only passing clouds at times. Winds will be light.

The par-4 third hole plays as No. 1 on the South Course for members. All of the other holes are found on the North Course. Collectively, the composite course tips at 7,340 yards. The 635-yard par-5 fourth yielded "only" four eagles last year and ranked as the hardest of the par 5s at 4.743, but as is customary on most TOUR tracks, all of the par 5s were the easiest holes on the set of 18.

As of midday Monday, 69 in this week's field competed in the inaugural edition. Despite four-inch primary rough and bentgrass greens averaging only 5,150 square feet, they know to be on the attack. Last year's field averaged 13.05 greens in regulation per round and knocked in a little over four par breakers on average on those chances alone.