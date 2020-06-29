-
Power Rankings: Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 29, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
To date, the Detroit Lions have won the Super Bowl only in video games. However, as painful as that is to their dedicated fan base, Nate Lashley proved that video game-like performances can come to life in Detroit. What's more, he won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic as an afterthought prior to the tournament. Lions' fans know all too well about getting overlooked.
If you ever wanted an example of how a life can change on any given Sunday, Lashley is a good one. He was the last man in the field at Detroit Golf Club a year ago, and then went wire-to-wire en route to trouncing the field by six.
For more on how Lashley manufactured his breakthrough victory, the composite host course and other details about the tournament, scroll past the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Brandt SnedekerEn route to a T5 in the inaugural edition, fittingly ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting. After shedding rust at Harbour Town (MC), rolled it much better at TPC River Highlands (T41).
14 Kevin NaShook off whatever was bothering him at Colonial and the early WD at Harbour Town to reemerge with a solo fifth at TPC River Highlands where all facets of his game were sharp.
Shook off whatever was bothering him at Colonial and the early WD at Harbour Town to reemerge with a solo fifth at TPC River Highlands where all facets of his game were sharp.
13 Brendon ToddThe triple bogey on his inward side at TPC River Highlands shadowed the fact that he couldn't sink a thing all day. Went 0-for-12 in scoring chances. Phenomenal tee-to-green all week.
The triple bogey on his inward side at TPC River Highlands shadowed the fact that he couldn't sink a thing all day. Went 0-for-12 in scoring chances. Phenomenal tee-to-green all week.
12 Sungjae ImMade the most of an inconsistent effort throughout his bag last year and scraped together a T21. Resumed the season with a T10 at Colonial and still leads the TOUR with 46 red numbers.
Made the most of an inconsistent effort throughout his bag last year and scraped together a T21. Resumed the season with a T10 at Colonial and still leads the TOUR with 46 red numbers.
11 Doc RedmanIt was in last year's RMC that he parlayed a berth via open qualifying into a runner-up finish and a PGA TOUR card for 2019-20. The ball-striker is 3-for-3 with two top 25s in the restart.
It was in last year's RMC that he parlayed a berth via open qualifying into a runner-up finish and a PGA TOUR card for 2019-20. The ball-striker is 3-for-3 with two top 25s in the restart.
10 Will GordonDelivered on his promise as a Sleeper at the Travelers, but he can hide no more after a wild T3. Two top 10s among four top 25s in last five starts. His tee-to-green game travels.
Delivered on his promise as a Sleeper at the Travelers, but he can hide no more after a wild T3. Two top 10s among four top 25s in last five starts. His tee-to-green game travels.
9 Tony FinauAll he's done in the restart is record 10 red numbers in as many rounds, yet he's just 2-for-3 with one top 30 (T23, Schwab). Doesn't mind staying busy and his class remains permanent.
All he's done in the restart is record 10 red numbers in as many rounds, yet he's just 2-for-3 with one top 30 (T23, Schwab). Doesn't mind staying busy and his class remains permanent.
8 Rory SabbatiniHe's gone T14-T21 since play resumed. Tied for third here last year and led the field in fairways hit and par-5 scoring. Also co-led in converting greens in regulation into par breakers.
He's gone T14-T21 since play resumed. Tied for third here last year and led the field in fairways hit and par-5 scoring. Also co-led in converting greens in regulation into par breakers.
7 Hideki MatsuyamaStruggled as predicted at the RBC Heritage and missed the cut. Gets bigger (but not huge) greens at Detroit GC and his game off the tee isn't governed like it was at Harbour Town.
Struggled as predicted at the RBC Heritage and missed the cut. Gets bigger (but not huge) greens at Detroit GC and his game off the tee isn't governed like it was at Harbour Town.
6 J.T. PostonOpened restart with a pair of top 10s, and then missed the cut at the Travelers. Pieced together a T11 a last year's RMC with terrific precision on approach and his signature of strong putting.
Opened restart with a pair of top 10s, and then missed the cut at the Travelers. Pieced together a T11 a last year's RMC with terrific precision on approach and his signature of strong putting.
5 Patrick ReedAlthough Detroit GC is a par 72, it comps well to Colonial (par 70) what with the bentgrass greens and room to wield the driver. He placed T5 here last year and T7 at Colonial three weeks ago.
Although Detroit GC is a par 72, it comps well to Colonial (par 70) what with the bentgrass greens and room to wield the driver. He placed T5 here last year and T7 at Colonial three weeks ago.
4 Viktor HovlandAfter two top 25s to resume his season, the rookie rose for a T11 at TPC River Highlands where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. T13 in his second pro start here last year.
After two top 25s to resume his season, the rookie rose for a T11 at TPC River Highlands where he led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. T13 in his second pro start here last year.
3 Bryson DeChambeauOf the 45 in the field who played in each of the first three events of the restart, he's had the best stretch with respective finishes of T3, T8 and T6. Let the Kraken eat!
Of the 45 in the field who played in each of the first three events of the restart, he's had the best stretch with respective finishes of T3, T8 and T6. Let the Kraken eat!
2 Webb SimpsonWeek off post-victory at Harbour Town. The FedExCup points leader also is out front in adjusted scoring, putting: birdies-or-better and par-4 scoring. Slots second in par-5 scoring.
Week off post-victory at Harbour Town. The FedExCup points leader also is out front in adjusted scoring, putting: birdies-or-better and par-4 scoring. Slots second in par-5 scoring.
1 Tyrrell HattonCame within a couple of shots at Harbour Town for a realistic chance to bridge his break with victories. Tops on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and second in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Came within a couple of shots at Harbour Town for a realistic chance to bridge his break with victories. Tops on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and second in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Look for a review of defending champion Nate Lashley in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler and other notables will be included.
It was one of the feel-good stories of 2018-19, and unlike the local NFL representative, Lashley left no doubt that there would be a coronation in Motown. The 36-year-old was in just his second season on the PGA TOUR, and he was plowing forward with conditional status secured via a Minor Medical Extension with which he started the campaign. Then, paydirt.
For the week, Lashley ranked fourth in greens in regulation (59 of 72) and third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He also took the second-fewest putts with just 106 while finishing third in Strokes Gained: Putting, third in converting GIR into par breakers, and third in scrambling (11 of 13). He won offensively and defensively, and it was special. Cheat-code kind of stuff.
Detroit GC is a Donald Ross design entering its second century. The stock par 72 routed for the tournament surrendered a scoring average of 70.113 in its PGA TOUR debut. With no significant modifications to the course and with similarly benign weather forecast, the field of 156 should plan on flooring when the flag drops. Daytime highs in the 90s are expected throughout with only passing clouds at times. Winds will be light.
The par-4 third hole plays as No. 1 on the South Course for members. All of the other holes are found on the North Course. Collectively, the composite course tips at 7,340 yards. The 635-yard par-5 fourth yielded "only" four eagles last year and ranked as the hardest of the par 5s at 4.743, but as is customary on most TOUR tracks, all of the par 5s were the easiest holes on the set of 18.
As of midday Monday, 69 in this week's field competed in the inaugural edition. Despite four-inch primary rough and bentgrass greens averaging only 5,150 square feet, they know to be on the attack. Last year's field averaged 13.05 greens in regulation per round and knocked in a little over four par breakers on average on those chances alone.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
