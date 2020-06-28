-
PGA TOUR statement on Dylan Frittelli
June 28, 2020
As part of the PGA TOUR’s pre-charter testing process, TOUR player Dylan Frittelli tested positive for COVID-19. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, has been withdrawn from next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic field. He will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
The PGA TOUR has implemented its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Frittelli. After conducting necessary contact tracing, the TOUR’s medical advisors are not recommending any additional testing at this time.
“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today,” said Frittelli. “I’m thankful for the WHOOP strap notification of a minor increase [0.3] in my respiratory rate overnight. However, I’m most thankful for the TOUR’s assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe. I look forward to getting back on TOUR once it’s safe to do so.”
Frittelli is the fourth PGA TOUR player to test positive for Coronavirus since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf on June 11: Nick Watney at last week’s RBC Heritage; Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy earlier this week.
