PGA TOUR Statement – COVID-19 testing update
June 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR member Jason Day requested a COVID-19 test prior to the third round at the Travelers Championship, with the test results coming back negative on Saturday prior to his 9:15 a.m. tee time. Originally slated to play at 8:09 a.m. in a threesome, Day was reassigned to play as a single as a precautionary measure as part of the PGA TOUR’s health and safety protocols.
All follow-up tests as a result of potential contact with Denny McCarthy, who withdrew on Friday prior to the second round, were negative.
