Featured Groups: Travelers Championship

FEATURED GROUPS



Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson

• DeChambeau, who leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, has recorded a top-10 in each of his last five starts, including a T8 at last week’s RBC Heritage

• McIlroy has two wins when playing the first two rounds of an event with Mickelson (2011 U.S. Open, 2019 THE PLAYERS Championship)

• Mickelson, a 44-time PGA TOUR winner, has won the Travelers Championship twice (2001, 2002)



Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

• Koepka was the biggest mover in the FedExCup standings following the RBC Heritage, jumping 56 spots from 204th to No. 148

• Schauffele has two runner-up finishes on the season, with both coming in playoffs (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sentry Tournament of Champions)

• Currently No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and No. 3 in the OWGR, Thomas finished T3 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, his best result in six starts at the event



Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson

• Rahm has four top-10s in seven starts on the season, highlighted by a runner-up result at the Farmers Insurance Open

• Reavie earned his second PGA TOUR title at the 2019 Travelers Championship 3,983 days after winning his first (2008 RBC Canadian Open), the 11th-longest span between first and second TOUR wins since 1900

• Simpson moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings with his win at the RBC Heritage, holding the top spot for the fourth week in his career and first since the 2013-14 season



Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth

• Johnson carded four scores in the 60s at last week’s RBC Heritage (T17), doing so in a PGA TOUR event for the first time since the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

• Morikawa has made the cut in all 22 of his starts as a professional on TOUR, the second-longest streak to start a career on TOUR in the last 30 years (longest: 25/Tiger Woods)

• Spieth’s 10th PGA TOUR victory came at the 2017 Travelers Championship after he holed a bunker shot to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff

