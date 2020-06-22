-
Featured Groups: Travelers Championship
OWGR top-five headline for third consecutive week, highlighted by FedExCup leader Simpson
June 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau will be paired with Rory McIlroy on Thursday and Friday. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR announced Monday the four Featured Groups for Thursday-Friday at the Travelers Championship, to be contested at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
For the third consecutive week, the top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be among the 12 players in the Featured Groups. Webb Simpson, winner of last week’s RBC Heritage, tied his career-best position in the OWGR (No. 5) and moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings.
Full groupings and starting times for the first two rounds of the Travelers Championship will be released officially at approximately noon ET on Tuesday, June 23.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (featured groups), Saturday-Sunday 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups). Saturday-Sunday 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (featured holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson
• DeChambeau, who leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, has recorded a top-10 in each of his last five starts, including a T8 at last week’s RBC Heritage
• McIlroy has two wins when playing the first two rounds of an event with Mickelson (2011 U.S. Open, 2019 THE PLAYERS Championship)
• Mickelson, a 44-time PGA TOUR winner, has won the Travelers Championship twice (2001, 2002)
Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
• Koepka was the biggest mover in the FedExCup standings following the RBC Heritage, jumping 56 spots from 204th to No. 148
• Schauffele has two runner-up finishes on the season, with both coming in playoffs (World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sentry Tournament of Champions)
• Currently No. 2 in the FedExCup standings and No. 3 in the OWGR, Thomas finished T3 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, his best result in six starts at the event
Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Webb Simpson
• Rahm has four top-10s in seven starts on the season, highlighted by a runner-up result at the Farmers Insurance Open
• Reavie earned his second PGA TOUR title at the 2019 Travelers Championship 3,983 days after winning his first (2008 RBC Canadian Open), the 11th-longest span between first and second TOUR wins since 1900
• Simpson moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup standings with his win at the RBC Heritage, holding the top spot for the fourth week in his career and first since the 2013-14 season
Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth
• Johnson carded four scores in the 60s at last week’s RBC Heritage (T17), doing so in a PGA TOUR event for the first time since the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
• Morikawa has made the cut in all 22 of his starts as a professional on TOUR, the second-longest streak to start a career on TOUR in the last 30 years (longest: 25/Tiger Woods)
• Spieth’s 10th PGA TOUR victory came at the 2017 Travelers Championship after he holed a bunker shot to defeat Daniel Berger in a playoff
