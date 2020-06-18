Woods, Pebble Beach join forces for planned short-course facility

Some of Tiger Woods’ most indelible career highlights have come at Pebble Beach. Now he’s planning on adding another, but with blueprints and bulldozers, not his golf clubs.

Woods’ design company, TGR Design, and the Pebble Beach Company have announced plans for a reimagined short-course facility at Pebble, which will include a nine-hole par-3 short course, a putting course, and an indoor/outdoor food and beverage venue.

“Everyone who plays this golf course is going to enjoy the playability of it,” said Woods, who has 82 career PGA TOUR victories. “Golfers will have the choice to play nearly any club off most tees and around the greens, which will make them think and channel their creativity. It will also play differently from day to day depending on the tee and hole locations and wind direction. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to play it.”

Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open by 15 strokes at Pebble Beach. Earlier that year he overcame a seven-shot deficit in nine holes to beat Matt Gogel at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has plenty of fond memories there.

The new short-course facility on the former site of the Peter Hay Golf Course, located directly between the Pebble Beach Pro Shop and Golf Academy, will feature one of the resort’s most stunning views.

The new facility will also feature:

• A short course comprised of nine par-3 holes ranging in length from 47 to 106 yards and measuring 670 yards in total

• A 20,000-square-foot putting course that can be set up in a variety of different hole and routing combinations

• A 5,000-square-foot food and beverage venue featuring a full kitchen and bar, indoor seating, and the resort’s largest outdoor patio positioned for expansive views of the short course, putting course, Carmel Bay, and Point Lobos

