Understanding the Nappy Factor

Contributing to the value of its placement in the book even then, immediately following were the leading variables used for all prognostication today – current form and course history, respectively.

Before he graduated from Liverpool University with a degree in economics, served as a broadcaster and analyst for golf, horse racing and other sports, and carved a niche as a successful motivational speaker in the banking industry, Elliott was in the same year and sauntering the same halls at Quarry Bank High School as John Lennon. The two never shared a classroom, but Elliott was familiar with Lennon's circle of friends and pre-Beatles band, The Quarrymen. Imagine …

The notion and application of the Nappy Factor came together for Elliott when his first son, Steven, was born in 1978. Times were tough in Liverpool and for him personally, but it wasn't until he retired at age 55 in 1995 that he had the time to consider sharing his research. His dedication to it since has yielded over a dozen books on golf analysis.

"The results of being extremely busy – the day job as a lecturer in economics and doing other things," Elliott recalled during a phone interview during the hiatus due to the pandemic. "So, I was developing all of these thoughts and ideas tangential to that."

In "The Golf Form Book 1996," Elliott cites numerous circumstances of athletes in multiple sports who benefited from the Nappy Factor. Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman, Nick Price, Steve Elkington and Larry Mize were among those listed, and they represent notables only on the PGA TOUR dating back generations.

With a litany of examples supporting the theory over time and despite the simple genius of the perspective, Elliott still isn't surprised that there wasn't any focus on the psychological advantage of fatherhood until he tackled it. Physical fitness, equipment and other generally accepted components of the craft of a touring professional already were established and largely accepted.

"It came at a time when life was very different," Elliott said. "We're talking 25 years ago. To talk about men having mental skills and having problems with anxiety or depression, well, they 'should pull themselves together.' There were some real tough, hard, old styles and attitudes."

Jack Nicklaus also was included in Elliott's original grouping of U.S.-based golfers for whom fatherhood seemed to have been a springboard. His first son, Jack II, was born in September of 1961. Of course, the elder Nicklaus already was a can't-miss star, but he also already was a father at the age of just 22 when he prevailed at the U.S. Open in 1962. It was his first career PGA TOUR victory and one of three that season.

Despite his promise, the 18-time major champion-in-the-making hadn't yet developed the kind of grit that seasoned competitors require to understand how to win and keep winning. It'd come in time and as he and his wife, Barbara, kept having kids – five to be exact – the patriarch was on his way to 73 career titles.

Dr. Gregg Steinberg is a professor of sports psychology at Austin Peay State University and contributor to PGATOUR.COM over the years. He reinforces Elliott's observations by using The Golden Bear as an ideal model.