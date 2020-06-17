Advocates Pro Golf Association announces seven-tournament schedule for 2020

LOS ANGELES – The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA), professional golf’s newly-prominent tour promoting diversity in the sport, will launch a seven-tournament schedule in June highlighted by events in the major markets of Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The APGA burst into the pro sports spotlight in January when the Farmers Insurance Open hosted a tournament during the annual PGA TOUR stop at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, including the APGA Tour players and officials in operations, hospitality, and media operations throughout the week.

The 27-hole APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open competition, organized in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, Farmers and The Century Club of San Diego, took place on the Torrey Pines North golf course while the best players in the world were competing in the third round of the Open on Torrey Pines South. The exposure resulted in major print, digital, and TV media coverage about the 11-year-old tour and its mission of bringing diversity to the highest levels of professional golf in conjunction with the PGA TOUR, Farmers Insurance, Lexus and other supporting organizations.

Like all American sports these past several months, the new APGA slate has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but most events have been successfully organized so that a near-full schedule is in place. Prize money for the seven events totals $250,000.

APGA Tour regular Tim O’Neal won the Jan. 25 event at Torrey Pines North and will be in the field when the competition resumes with the June 22-23 APGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.

The APGA Tour then moves on to St. Augustine, Florida, for the APGA Tour at World Golf Village, July 9-10. The competition then travels to Orlando, Florida, July 13-14, for the APGA Tour at Dubsdread, hosted by Dubsdread Golf Course, the oldest public layout in Central Florida.

There will be three APGA Tour events in August, including the APGA Tour at Harborside International Golf Center, Aug. 16-17, in Chicago. The tour then heads back to Southern California for the APGA Tour at Chester Washington (Chester Washington Golf Course) on Aug. 30. The regular-season finale to determine the Lexus Cup champion follows Aug. 31-Sept. 1, the APGA Tour at Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry, California.

The 2020 season concludes with the APGA Tour Black College Classic, Oct. 11-13, also at Pacific Palms Resort. The NCAA-sanctioned annual event features APGA Tour players competing alongside the golf teams from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) Florida A&M, Howard University, Morehouse College, and Prairie View A&M University.

The APGA Tour Black College Classic includes a fundraising component for each of the school’s golf programs along with professional recruiting for entry-level corporate jobs by companies including Farmers Insurance, Lexus, PGA TOUR and Nestle.

The remaining APGA Tour 2020 schedule follows:

June 22-23

APGA Tour at TPC Sugarloaf: Presented by Lexus

Location: TPC Sugarloaf – Duluth, Georgia

July 9-10

APGA Tour at World Golf Village: Presented by Lexus

Location: World Golf Village – St. Augustine, Florida

July 13-14

APGA Tour at Dubsdread: Presented by Lexus

Location: Dubsdread Golf Course – Orlando, Florida

Aug. 16-17

APGA Tour Chicago: Presented by Lexus

Location: Harborside International Golf Center – Starboard – Chicago

Aug. 30

APGA Tour at Chester Washington: Presented by Lexus

Location: Chester Washington Golf Course – Los Angeles

Aug. 31 – Sept. 1

APGA Tour at Pacific Palms Resort: Presented by Lexus

Location: City of Industry, California

Oct. 11-13

APGA Tour Black College Classic

Location: Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, California