PGA TOUR 2K21 pro roster revealed
Headlined by cover athlete Justin Thomas, a roster of 12 PGA TOUR pros will challenge players to master their million-dollar swings and capture the FedExCup title
June 16, 2020
2K today announced the pro roster set to challenge players in the PGA TOUR 2K21 Career Mode. Headlined by cover athlete Justin Thomas, a lineup of 12 decorated PGA TOUR pros stand between the player’s custom MyPLAYER and FedExCup glory.
The pro roster includes:
• Cameron Champ
• Bryson DeChambeau aka “The Scientist”
• Matt Kuchar aka “Kuch”
• Kevin Kisner aka “Kiz”
• Gary Woodland aka “G-Dub”
• Billy Horschel aka “Billy Ho”
• Ian Poulter aka “The Postman”
• Tony Finau aka “Big Tone”
• Jim Furyk aka “Mr. 58”
• Sergio Garcia
• Patrick Cantlay.
PGA TOUR 2K21 is developed by HB Studios for 2K. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
