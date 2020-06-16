-
-
2020 Father’s Day gift guide
-
June 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 16, 2020
- Rory McIlroy used a TaylorMade SIM Driver during the Charles Schwab Challenge. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Looking for a Father’s Day gift for your golf-playing dad? Hopefully one of the suggestions below will work.
What to swing
TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVER.TaylorMade discovered the new shape of driver performance, with an asymmetric sole design and powerful new Inertia Generator combining to increase aerodynamics and speed at the most critical stage of the swing.
CALLAWAY MAVRIK FAIRWAY WOOD. The Mavrik Sub Zero Fairway wood, with its compact head, face shape and leading-edge architecture, is preferred by better players who like to work the ball both ways. Interchangeable weights (14g and 2g) in the sole at center-back and center-front are incorporated to adjust launch angle and spin-rate.
COBRA SPEEDZONE IRONS. The King Speedzone irons was released with Cobra’s first-ever carbon fiber topline that delivers an ultra-low CG for maximum speed and launch. The carbon fiber inserts are 40% lighter than steel, saving three grams to move the CG lower and increase ball speed.
CLEVELAND TURBO IRONS. The Launcher HB Turbo irons are Cleveland’s easiest-to-hit irons – and now delivers more ball speed with its turbocharged, high-strength steel face. The fully hollow construction provides ultimate forgiveness, with the HiBore Crown produces a high launch ball flight.
WILSON STAFF WEDGES. The Staff Model wedges, launched in December, is a tour-inspired line that includes a high-toe option offering advanced players additional performance around the green. Designed with machine-engraved scorelines in the precision-milled face, the wedges create tour-caliber spin and control that the most demanding golfers expect.
TITLEIST SPECIAL SELECT PUTTER. The Scotty Cameron Special Select Del Mar putter favors feel players who appreciate toe flow and incorporates the new Tour-inspired cherry rings reminiscent of the legendary tournament-winner putters.
What to hit
SRIXON GOLF BALLS. Srixon is promoting a Father’s Day special – buy one dozen golf balls, get another dozen free. You can pick from different balls, as Srixon offers a wide variety for golfers of every skill level.
WILSON GOLF BALLS. Wilson Staff Duo soft golf balls is the original low compression golf ball that started a soft revolution – and it’s now it's even longer, more durable, higher launching and even faster. Plus, you can personalize the golf balls, making it even more of a must-have in your bag.
BRIDGESTONE GOLF BALLS. The new REACTIV cover technology provides more distance and more spin, and is designed to fit golfers with swing speeds under 105 mph.
What to wear
POLO SHIRTS. The RLX Golf Classic fit performance shirt is a lightweight stretch jersey that not only wicks away moisture but also provides excellent UV protection (UPF 35).
NIKE SHORTS. The Dri-Fit Flex men’s shorts are crafted from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. Multiple pockets offer easy storage for a scorecard and tees.
BIONIC GLOVES. Bionic’s new RelaxGrip 2.0 gloves add an extra relaxation layer to your hand, providing instant control and balance. The breathable, elastic honeycomb design and Terrycloth lining creates a snug hand climate.
PUMA ARNOLD PALMER CAP. This limited-edition Camo P Snapback Hat is the ultimate head-turner, designed to honor the legendary golfer’s extraordinary career. It features a unique camo pattern on the back of the cap, along with the iconic umbrella logo on the front.
ASICS SHOES. Buy the Gel-Course Glide shoes – utilizing the FlyteFoam technology that provides lightweight shock absorption and durability – and you’ll get an additional bonus … a dozen Srixon Soft Feel golf balls.
GOLF MASKS. Why wear a boring mask to your next trip beyond the front door? Check out this wide variety of golf-themed masks that would appeal to dad.
What to add
BUSHNELL SPEAKER. The Bushnell Wingman is the perfect complement to its line of rangefinders. Pair the Wingman with your music source and Bushnell Golf App, and you can get audible GPS distances. The 10-plus hour battery life and integrated BITE magnetic cart mount make it easy to take onto any course.
PING BAG. The Hoofer Lite bag weighs just five pounds, making it easy to carry when carts aren’t available. A new back puck makes single-strap conversion easy, and storage has been reconfigured.
RUSTIC BALL MARKER. Tied to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, this metal ball marker will set dad apart from all others in his group. Its durable design boasts official tournament graphics and an easy-to-see color scheme.
TRX HOME2 SYSTEM. Stuck at home and need a workout in our current climate? The Home2 system is a home fitness training aid that also offers golf-oriented workouts, thanks to its golf performance expert, Trevor Anderson.
PLAYERS DRIVER COVER. This navy/golf vintage-pro style cover features the iconic logo of THE PLAYERS Championship. The shell is 100% leather and water-resistant.
PUTTING SIMULATOR. The Exputt Real-Time training aid simulates real courses, weather and green speeds – and there learning curve is easy.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.