2020 Father’s Day gift guide

What to swing

TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVER .TaylorMade discovered the new shape of driver performance, with an asymmetric sole design and powerful new Inertia Generator combining to increase aerodynamics and speed at the most critical stage of the swing.



CALLAWAY MAVRIK FAIRWAY WOOD . The Mavrik Sub Zero Fairway wood, with its compact head, face shape and leading-edge architecture, is preferred by better players who like to work the ball both ways. Interchangeable weights (14g and 2g) in the sole at center-back and center-front are incorporated to adjust launch angle and spin-rate.

COBRA SPEEDZONE IRONS . The King Speedzone irons was released with Cobra’s first-ever carbon fiber topline that delivers an ultra-low CG for maximum speed and launch. The carbon fiber inserts are 40% lighter than steel, saving three grams to move the CG lower and increase ball speed.

CLEVELAND TURBO IRONS . The Launcher HB Turbo irons are Cleveland’s easiest-to-hit irons – and now delivers more ball speed with its turbocharged, high-strength steel face. The fully hollow construction provides ultimate forgiveness, with the HiBore Crown produces a high launch ball flight.

WILSON STAFF WEDGES . The Staff Model wedges, launched in December, is a tour-inspired line that includes a high-toe option offering advanced players additional performance around the green. Designed with machine-engraved scorelines in the precision-milled face, the wedges create tour-caliber spin and control that the most demanding golfers expect.