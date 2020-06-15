  • PGA TOUR partners with Workday to present the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club

    July event to be held week before the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • The Workday Charity Open will be held at Muirfield Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)The Workday Charity Open will be held at Muirfield Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)