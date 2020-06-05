PGA TOUR on-site fans to return at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.” DeWine said.

The PGA TOUR returns to competition after an extended COVID-19 enforced break next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas but will be sans on-site fans for the first five tournaments as part of extensive health and safety precautions.

This currently includes a new tournament to be sponsored by Workday and hosted a week prior to the Memorial at the same venue. The point of difference comes with the safety plan that has been put together over the last few months by the Memorial Tournament. The new one-off event is a late inclusion to the PGA TOUR schedule, filling in for the recently cancelled John Deere Classic.

“The PGA TOUR has been diligently working with host organizations, state and local government agencies and leading medical experts on health and safety plans for our Return to Golf events. These include – beyond our first several tournaments back – parallel plans that would include events both with and without spectators,” the PGA TOUR said via statement.

“The news announced today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is a very positive step for the PGA TOUR and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as it relates to a phased approach in re-introducing a limited number of on-site fans and guests.

“We very much look forward to the return of spectators on a limited basis at the Memorial Tournament, July 13-19.”

Tournament officials were excited with the news they had hoped to hear after joining with upcoming LPGA, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour events in requesting limited fans be allowed.

They paid tribute to the state government and also health officials for their tireless work during the pandemic.

“The Memorial presented by Nationwide would like to recognize the successful efforts led by Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr. Amy Acton in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” the tournament added via statement.

“The State of Ohio has been a leader in identifying the tremendous threat that began to appear in January and was one of the first to take drastic action to curb the spread and reduce deaths. Their implemented plan has produced encouraging results and allowed for the slow process of opening the State to business and gradually allowing Ohioans to return to a level of normalcy, including the ability to permit patrons at this year’s Memorial.



“With the support of the PGA TOUR, who the Tournament has worked jointly with throughout this process, the Memorial is looking forward to partnering with State, County and City leadership, along with the Memorial COVID -19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place.”

A full release with more details will be released by the tournament in the coming week.