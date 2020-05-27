PGA TOUR LIVE: Relive this season's top moments

It’s two weeks until the PGA TOUR returns. That means it’s a good time to take a look back at what happened before golf shut down and re-acquaint yourself with the season's top stories.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGA TOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. There are features on two-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, Payne Stewart, Ben Hogan and many more, plus tournament rewinds to get the juices flowing for the TOUR’s return next month. To get started, click here .

Here's some recent tournaments that are worth rewatching:

PGA TOUR Rewind: 2020 Honda Classic : Sungjae Im is a fan favorite because of the way he flushes his irons and the impressive resume he’s amassed at just 22 years old. He was the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and is this year’s FedExCup leader. He has four top-3 finishes this season, including his first career victory at The Honda Classic. Im’s ballstriking was crucial to conquering one of the PGA TOUR’s most penal courses.

PGA TOUR Rewind: 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : This is an equation that promises entertainment: a star-studded leaderboard on a crispy course that caused scores to soar. Tyrrell Hatton has been one of the best players this season and he held off Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Im and Marc Leishman to get his first PGA TOUR win.

PGA TOUR Rewind: 2020 Puerto Rico Open : The trio of Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland have infused new energy into the game. Hovland joined his peers in the winner’s circle with his victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

PGA TOUR Rewind: 2019 Presidents Cup : A thrilling comeback on an Alister Mackenzie masterpiece. The 2019 Presidents Cup is definitely worth watching again. The International Team’s ability to hang tough against a Tiger Woods-led U.S. side propelled many of its players to success in 2020. Leishman, Im, Cameron Smith and Adam Scott all won after returning to the States from Royal Melbourne.