Who are the most improved players in 2020?

DeChambeau leads the PGA TOUR in driving distance at 321.3 yards after ranking 34th in that category last season (302.5). His gain of 18.8 yards is the largest leap in that statistic over last season.

Champ’s distance is nothing new. It’s received more than its share of attention. He led the TOUR in driving distance last season and is third this year. Champ has still seen an incredible gain in his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, though. Hitting fewer drives into trouble, especially penalty areas, is likely the explanation. It’s hard for Champ to get much longer than he already is.

He leads the TOUR in percentage of drives hit 330 yards or farther and into the fairway (not including the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the WGC-Mexico since an inordinate amount of the season’s longest tee shots are at those two events). More than 16% of Champ’s tee shots fit those two criteria. That’s five percentage points more than second-place Patrick Cantlay. Only seven players hit more than 10% of their tee shots 330 or longer and into the fairway. At all ShotLink-measured events – outside Kapalua and Mexico – just 3.2% of all tee shots this season were 330+ and in the short grass.

English has jumped 88 spots in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, the largest jump in the rankings. He is 28th this season after finishing 116th last season.

STROKES GAINED: APPROACH-THE-GREEN

English appears on this chart, as well. It’s a testament to his incredible performance. He barely retained conditional status for this season, but came out of the gates with four top-six finishes in his first five starts. His last finish before the season was interrupted was a T9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He’s missed just one cut in 11 starts this season and his five top-10s are already the second-most in any of his nine TOUR seasons.

English was coming off three consecutive finishes outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings. Now he’s on pace for the best finish of his career. He’s second on TOUR in greens in regulation among players who’ve played more than 20 rounds. English is hitting 73% of his greens this season, compared to 67% last season.