Live updates: Capital One's The Match
May 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 24, 2020
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson swing compilation 1996-2020
Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity is on! Well sort of. We have a summer squall in Hobe Sound at The Medalist Golf Club as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning ready themselves for the match against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The rain here is going to push our start time back a little, likely around 3:45 p.m. Eastern.
Thankfully no lightning at the moment so once the downpours clear and the course can drain a little we should be underway. Remember today's format is team match play. The front nine is best-ball format with Manning and Brady receiving a stroke on Nos. 3, 6 and 8. The back nine is modified alternate shot where all players hit a tee shot and then a ball is chosen to play alternate shot from there.
There will be seven challenges played along the way to raise additional money for COVID-19 relief, which starts off at an impressive $10 million. The pros will kick those off with a long-drive test on the third hole while Brady and Manning can show their muscle on the 15th. Holes No. 4 and 12 will have closest to pin challenges while the fifth brings with it a cool one-club challenge.
Lastly, any hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth or 16th holes will trigger a $25 million donation.
We have just had a first chat with Tiger Woods as he warms up on the range at his home course. How’s his back on scale of 1-10?
“Let’s just say that 10 is not what it used to be,” he said. “I don’t normally play it in conditions like this,” he added about Medalist.
Brady admits it’s the “type of day you want to hand the ball off,” as he continues to battle through the rain while Mickelson reveals he will putt with the "Tiger Slayer" – an old Odyssey White Hot XG blade he used to defeat Tiger on a rare occasion back in his prime in the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
According to Mickelson the formula for winning today is C squared (coffee and calves) equals B (bombs) + HS (hellacious seeds) which then equals I (intimidation) & V (victory.
What’s the difference between a bomb and a hellacious seed? Phil claims a bomb off the tee is “high and nasty” while a seed is a “screaming low hot runner.”
He adds: “Tiger hits stingers, those are cute, but a hellacious seed is going by a stinger so fast you can’t even wave.”
Follow live hole-by-hole updates below.
The stage is set for Sunday. 💯 pic.twitter.com/tTZnaDR0H7— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2020
Hole-by-hole updates
No. 1 (par 4, 399 yards)
We're finally underway as Samuel L. Jackson provides first-tee introductions from his couch. He has some special words for all but takes a few shots also, mostly at Brady. “Why do all old people move to Florida?” is one jab referencing Brady’s off-season move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mickelson is first with a rusty looking iron that is so far left it misses the sand and heads into pine straw. His partner Brady hooks one short and left also, finding the sand (and a puddle). Woods goes with less than driver and finds the left side of the fairway but Manning duck hooks his into an unplayable lie and needs Woods to help him with a drop. Mickelson hits decent recovery from 160 yards to front of green while Woods misses opportunity by fanning his wedge from 123 yards to the right side. Becomes a putting contest between Tiger and Phil who both come up about 6 feet short on long birdie tries. Mickelson sneaks his par in the left side before Woods matches.
HOLE RESULT: Halved (Woods / Mickelson par)
SCORES: Woods 4, Mickelson 4, Brady 5, Manning 6
MATCH SCORE: Woods/Manning ALL SQUARE Mickelson/Brady
No. 2 (par 4, 467 yards)
All except Brady find the fairway off the tee. The six-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t like his second shot from the sand as it heads into a penalty area. Mickelson misses the green to the right with his second shot but Manning and Woods both find the putting surface in regulation. On-course announcer Justin Thomas asks Mickelson to explain his pitch shot and we get an in-depth lesson from the veteran who explains every minor detail and then goes within a whisker of chipping in. “Everybody has the annoying friend who is really smart. You ask him something simple and he gives you the brain surgery answer,” basketball legend and analyst Charles Barkley responds. Both Manning and Woods are unable to make long birdies to win the hole, with Woods right on line but short.
HOLE RESULT: Halved (Par)
SCORES: Woods 4, Mickelson 4, Manning 4, Brady 5.
MATCH SCORE: Woods/Manning ALL SQUARE Mickelson/Brady
No. 3 (par 5, 554 yards): Longest drive for pros challenge
The first par 5 of the day and it is the long drive challenge for Woods and Mickelson. A call comes in from Workday which adds $1.5 million more to the pot to go to charity. Mickelson steps up but blocks it to the left, and while it appears to be off the property he gets a safe sign from a spotter. “Someone from Workday threw that ball back in,” Woods jokes before piping one down the middle to pick up the first challenge win. They also get their first win after a birdie is conceded to Woods. While Manning and Brady were given a stroke here, both struggled off the tee, Brady right and Manning left. Brady ends up with an eight, net seven after a flubbed chip undoes some recovery work leaving Mickelson to try to grind out par. But his third shot went long and a chunked chip left a tricky par putt that Lefty is unable to slide in.
HOLE RESULT: Woods/Manning WIN (Birdie)
SCORES: Woods 4, Mickelson 6, Manning 6 (net 5), Brady 8 (net 7).
MATCH SCORE: Woods/Manning 1-up Mickelson/Brady
No. 4 (par 3, 190 yards): Nearest to the pin challenge
No. 5 (par 4, 408 yards): One-Club challenge
No. 6 (par 4, 476 yards)
No. 7 (par 5, 521 yards)
No. 8 (par 3, 205 yards): Hole-in-one challenge for $25 million
No. 9 (par 4, 468 yards)
No. 10 (par 4, 402 yards)
No. 11 (par 4, 342 yards)
No. 12 (par 3, 205 yards): Nearest to the pin challenge
No. 13 (par 5, 590 yards)
No. 14 (par 4, 321 yards)
No. 15 (par 4, 488 yards): Longest drive for amateurs
No. 16 (par 3, 212 yards): Hole-in-one challenge for $25 million
No. 17 (par 5, 550 yards)
No. 18 (par 4, 444 yards)
