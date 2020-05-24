Live updates: Capital One's The Match

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity is on! Well sort of. We have a summer squall in Hobe Sound at The Medalist Golf Club as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning ready themselves for the match against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The rain here is going to push our start time back a little, likely around 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

Thankfully no lightning at the moment so once the downpours clear and the course can drain a little we should be underway. Remember today's format is team match play. The front nine is best-ball format with Manning and Brady receiving a stroke on Nos. 3, 6 and 8. The back nine is modified alternate shot where all players hit a tee shot and then a ball is chosen to play alternate shot from there.

There will be seven challenges played along the way to raise additional money for COVID-19 relief, which starts off at an impressive $10 million. The pros will kick those off with a long-drive test on the third hole while Brady and Manning can show their muscle on the 15th. Holes No. 4 and 12 will have closest to pin challenges while the fifth brings with it a cool one-club challenge.

Lastly, any hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth or 16th holes will trigger a $25 million donation.

We have just had a first chat with Tiger Woods as he warms up on the range at his home course. How’s his back on scale of 1-10?

“Let’s just say that 10 is not what it used to be,” he said. “I don’t normally play it in conditions like this,” he added about Medalist.

Brady admits it’s the “type of day you want to hand the ball off,” as he continues to battle through the rain while Mickelson reveals he will putt with the "Tiger Slayer" – an old Odyssey White Hot XG blade he used to defeat Tiger on a rare occasion back in his prime in the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

According to Mickelson the formula for winning today is C squared (coffee and calves) equals B (bombs) + HS (hellacious seeds) which then equals I (intimidation) & V (victory.

What’s the difference between a bomb and a hellacious seed? Phil claims a bomb off the tee is “high and nasty” while a seed is a “screaming low hot runner.”

He adds: “Tiger hits stingers, those are cute, but a hellacious seed is going by a stinger so fast you can’t even wave.”

Follow live hole-by-hole updates below.