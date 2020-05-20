Ranking the Tiger/Phil 1-2 finishes

1. 2005 Ford Championship at Doral

Course: Blue Monster, Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida

Winner: Woods at 24 under, one better than Mickelson. (Third place was another four strokes back. This was a true two-man show.)

Through 54 holes: Mickelson on the strength of 64-66-66 was 20 under; Woods, thanks to a third-round 63, was next, at 18 under. The stage, as they say, was set.

Final round: It lived up to the billing and anyone who was there would likely tell you it felt like all 35,000 people in attendance walked all 18 holes with the heavyweights. “It was electric,” said Woods, who went out in 33 to shave a shot off his deficit as Mickelson turned in 34. Woods making birdie at 10 to tie was riveting, but when he reached the green at the 605-yard 12th and made a 27-foot eagle putt to go two in front, the ground shook. Mickelson, however, wasn’t shaken. “I loved it,” said Lefty, “because I want a chance to compete against him at his best.” Mickelson proceeded to birdie the demanding par-3 13th and beguiling par-4 14th to pull even. “That shows you what kind of competitor Phil is,” said Woods. The deciding blow came at the par-4 17th, Woods’ birdie helping him shoot 66 to overtake Mickelson (69).

Why it is memorable: Mickelson was in the midst of arguably his greatest stretch of play. He was the reigning Masters champ and would win the PGA Championship five months later. He led after each of the last three rounds of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, went wire-to-wire at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then led after the first three rounds at Doral. That’s 10 straight rounds with at least a share of the lead. That it took Woods’ immortal talents to beat him was golf at its best.

Indelible image: On a week when nine of the world’s top 10 were in attendance, it was great theater down to the final drop – a deft 30-foot pitch from light rough at the “Blue Monster” signature, the 18th hole. “It was right in the heart,” said Mickelson of his birdie try to tie. “It was tracking with 3 or 4 feet to go … ” but it slipped wide.