  • IMPACT

    Scott, UNIQLO donate 150,000 medical masks

  • This effort comes as UNIQLO’s parent company, Fast Retailing, has enlisted the support of its manufacturing partners to supply 10 million masks to high-priority medical facilities worldwide. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)This effort comes as UNIQLO’s parent company, Fast Retailing, has enlisted the support of its manufacturing partners to supply 10 million masks to high-priority medical facilities worldwide. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)