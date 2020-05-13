Scott, UNIQLO donate 150,000 medical masks

Adam Scott has announced UNIQLO will donate 150,000 medical masks to the Australian Royal Flying Doctor Service as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

The 14-time PGA TOUR winner is a UNIQLO global ambassador and made the announcement that is set to help around 2,000 healthcare workers, particularly in remote areas of Australia, via Instagram.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is a non-profit organization that provides emergency and primary health care services over an area just shy of three million square miles.

This effort comes as UNIQLO’s parent company, Fast Retailing, has enlisted the support of its manufacturing partners to supply 10 million masks to high-priority medical facilities worldwide.

“After the golf season was suspended in March, I came home to Australia and watching the news and seeing the spread of the virus I wondered if there's anything I can do,” Scott said.

“I reached out to my partners at UNIQLO and they were only too happy to help. Over the past weeks we've been working together in sourcing personal protective equipment and today I'm pleased to announce UNIQLO Australia and I will be donating 150,000 medical marks to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“With a global shortage of masks this donation will help the Royal Flying Doctors team of 2,000 health care staff continue in their role in overcoming COVID-19. These masks will also assist the team in providing much needed medical services to those in remote areas across Australia.”

Scott also revealed UNIQLO will be providing the team with Ultra Light Down jackets to keep them warm on the job as the Southern Hemisphere approaches winter and colder weather.

“I hope you are all staying safe as we continue to fight the coronavirus. I'm so proud of our efforts as Aussies so far but we must keep going and together we could knock this virus for six,” Scott added.

“I'd like to recognize those working tirelessly to protect our health and safety at this time and thank you for your immense sacrifice. On behalf of UNIQLO we wish you and your families stay healthy and safe.”