How to Watch: Rickie Fowler's win at THE PLAYERS Championship
May 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It's been five years since Rickie Fowler's incredible finish at THE PLAYERS Championship. It was his second victory on the PGA TOUR, and one that will be remembered for years to come.
HOW TO WATCH
Fowler's final round of THE PLAYERS will be available on NBC Sports Golf on Monday, May 11th.
MUST READS
Relive Fowler’s 2015 win at THE PLAYERS on 3D renderings of the Stadium Course
A timeline of events from the historic 2015 comeback at THE PLAYERS
How a Sunday at THE PLAYERS made Fowler the player he was destined to be
Winner's Bag: What’s in Fowler’s bag?
