Tom Watson: How Byron Nelson enriched my life

After that, I saw him all the time, especially when Louise had her stroke. I visited Byron often, staying at his ranch. The one memory that sticks in my mind is how committed and loyal Byron was to Louise. I don't remember how many years Louise lived after she had that stroke, but she was in a very compromised state. Couldn't move, couldn't really speak, but she was aware of things going on around her. Byron stayed by her side, constantly, constantly. That loyalty showed what type of man he was to the love of his life.

Louise finally passed, and when she did, there was somewhat of a weight that was lifted, but there was also a big hole there to fill. It wasn't too long after that, Byron called me for some advice. It had to do with this woman up in Dayton, Ohio. He told me the story about meeting Peggy and the conversations that went after that. Then he asked me, “Tom, do you think it’s too soon to start having feelings for somebody?”

I said, "Byron, you have to follow your heart. You're a Christian man. You know what's right for you. You'll find out what's right for you.”

That summer, I was on the first tee waiting to play a practice round at the PGA Championship at Inverness. Here comes Byron walking up to the tee. I see this Cheshire cat grin on his face, and I knew something was up. Byron came over to the tee and he said "Tom, I have something special I want to tell you.” Before he could get it out of his mouth, I said "You're getting married!”

That started a wonderful, wonderful life with Peggy. I never saw them going anywhere without holding hands. He always thanked her for everything she did, and it was wonderful to see such a great relationship. I'd never seen somebody that had such a love and a humble love for another person as Byron Nelson did for Peggy. That's what you learned from being around Byron Nelson. The golf was incidental, it was the character of the man, that's what I will forever be grateful for.

He was a lovely man, with a great heart. One of the things that happened after he married Peggy and they were still living on the ranch, they discovered gas there. It was pretty cool. They drilled some wells -- I think there were two or three wells that were completed and were successful. He donated some of the proceeds from these gas wells to Abilene Christian University. That’s typical Byron.

He was a gentle man, a simple man, but a man of grace, and loyalty. A man who had a great sense of humor, was a ham at heart. He loved to show off in front of people with his golf swing.

I always reflect back on the junior clinic I was doing at Preston Trail for the kids during his tournament. Byron was there watching, and I did my exhibition. I said, "All right, Nelson, come over here. I want you to show these kids how to really swing a golf club." So I gave him my driver. He had his teaching golf shoes on, hadn’t warmed up. I said, "All right, off the deck with the driver. I want you to hit a straight ball, I want you hit a draw, and I want you to hit a fade." He did exactly what I asked him to; it was beautiful. Right off the deck. No tee. Right off the ground with the driver.

I looked at the kids and said, "I don't think many of you really recognize what you just saw."

I don’t remember the last time I saw Byron. But I do remember calling Peggy when he passed away. I said what normal people say: "I'm so sorry. I am so sorry” and she said, "Don't be sorry. He's right where he wants to be. He's out of the time and the space of the material world, and he's in his own spiritual world."

How would I sum up my relationship with Byron? For more than 30 years, he enriched my life. Enriched it in so many different ways. His relating of his stories of how he grew up. Stories from when he played the TOUR, the players on the TOUR, the things that he did off the TOUR, the relationships he built with people in the Salesmanship Club and the tournament.

People revered Byron for the man he was. They understood what a fine, honest man he was -- a genuine man who treated life as a blessing. When you were around Byron, you learned that from him. That's the beauty of Byron Nelson.