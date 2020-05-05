-
How to watch: TaylorMade Driving Relief benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts
May 05, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 05, 2020
Features
TaylorMade Driving Relief trailer
The TaylorMade Driving Relief skins game takes place on Sunday, May 17 from Seminole Golf Club. It will feature Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Michael Wolff in a team competition. The event will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
HOW TO FOLLOW
● Sunday, May 17. Live coverage will air from 2-6 p.m. ET
● Television Broadcast: NBC, GOLF Channel, NBCSN, Sky Sports and other PGA TOUR global media partners
● Digital: Streaming of the entire event available via PGA TOUR LIVE (NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video), GOLFPASS, GolfChannel.com and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Pre-match coverage as well as the first two holes of the event also will stream on Twitter.
Interviews
Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff discuss Taylormade Driving Relief
Interviews
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson discuss Taylormade Driving Relief
