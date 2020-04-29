-
PGA TOUR LIVE: Watch classic Wells Fargo Championship rounds for free
Rory McIlroy reliving his 2019 PLAYERS Championship win also available
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Signature Shots
Rickie Fowler's approach on No. 18 at 2012 Wells Fargo Championship
During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGATOUR LIVE free and available for streaming, and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. To get started, click here.
Rory McIlroy's PLAYERS win: Wouldn’t it be nice to know what reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy was thinking as he won THE PLAYERS Championship last year? Well, now you can. McIlroy joins Nick Dougherty and Brandel Chamblee at the 3:40 mark to talk about one of the biggest wins of his career and what he later deemed the best shot he hit all season.
Highlights
Rory McIlroy talks his "best shot of the year" at THE PLAYERS 2019
Fowler's first TOUR win: Speaking of McIlroy, it’s Wells Fargo Championship week, so take a trip back in time to the 2012 edition at Quail Hollow Club, featuring Charlotte resident Webb Simpson, 2010 champion McIlroy, and Rickie Fowler, who picked up his first PGA TOUR win in a playoff.
Singh prevails in playoff: The 2005 Wells Fargo, then called the Wachovia Championship, featured Tiger Woods coming off a three-week break after winning the Masters but came down to Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and Sergio Garcia in a playoff.
Sindelar ends win drought: Popular journeyman Joey Sindelar broke a 14-year winless streak at the 2004 Wells Fargo Championship, outlasting Arron Oberholser in a playoff for his seventh and final TOUR win. “I don’t have any other skills, so I had to keep pluggin’,” said Sindelar, then 46, who added that his kids had started to think he bought earlier trophies at a sporting goods store. Tiger Woods missed the playoff by one.
Toms wins in return to Charlotte: The PGA TOUR returned to Charlotte after a 24-year absence at the 2003 Wells Fargo, where players began to get acquainted with the classic, tough George Cobb design, Quail Hollow Club. David Toms, having missed the cut the week before, saw his hard work come to fruition with a victory.
