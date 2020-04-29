‘She knows this is her duty’

In March, Sandra Hughes was enjoying the Florida sunshine, walking with friends and watching her son play golf. So much has changed since then.

Sandra’s son is PGA TOUR player Mackenzie Hughes. He made the cut on the number at The Honda Classic but shot back-to-back 66s to charge up the leaderboard and finish second. It matched his best finish in the 3-1/2 years since his win at The RSM Classic, and it was much-needed.

Mackenzie arrived at PGA National having missed nine of 11 cuts this season. Now, as he sits at home in Charlotte, he doesn’t have to add keeping his job to the list of worries that are on everyone’s mind. But other things occupy his thoughts. His mother is one of them.

Sandra Hughes has been a nurse for more than 30 years. She’s now a vascular access nurse in Canada at Hamilton Health Sciences in Hamilton, Ontario. Two weeks after she returned home from The Honda Classic, her hospital started canceling elective surgeries and restricting visitor access. They were preparing for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last few weeks have been ever-changing,” she said via email. “I work closely with the oncology patients, whose treatments are time-sensitive and must continue. Healthcare workers, all of us, have been very busy. The demand for space, supplies and other resources has at times been overwhelming.”

Sandra said that nurses at HHS are self-screening before coming into work each day, masks are being worn and, like many places, personal protective equipment is a hot topic.

Ontario is just across the border from New York but, like many places, has not seen a similar flood of coronavirus cases. The province of Ontario, with a population of more than 14 million, has had approximately 14,000 cases as of Friday. Hamilton Health Sciences’ website said Friday it was caring for 13 patients with COVID-19.

“In Ontario, we don’t have the number of cases that have overflowed hospitals, but they are preparing for the worst,” Mackenzie said. “There’s still always a need for the face masks and cleaning supplies. It’s OK for right now, but I just keep hoping and praying it doesn’t get too chaotic up there.”

His mother’s job means that the pandemic hits closer to home for Hughes than many of his PGA TOUR peers. But he also has confidence in his mother’s ability to handle the challenges.

“I think about her often and worry about her but also know she’s a trained professional,” Mackenzie said. “She’s knows this is her duty and her task right now. She’s not complained once or ever made any excuses. That’s what I’ve come to expect from her. Nonetheless, it still makes it very heroic what she does, and all the nurses and doctors.”

Mackenzie started playing golf when he was 6 years old, following his parents, Jeff and Sandra, to the course after they decided to pick up the game. He credits both his parents for helping him throughout his career, but he calls Sandra his “biggest supporter.”



“I always come off the phone with her feeling better about myself and what I am doing,” Mackenzie said. “She would reaffirm that I had what it took and to be patient and keep believing. She was always a huge part of me getting through those tough times and slumps.”

He points to the 2016 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, when he started July ranked 140th on the money list. A late-season surge got him into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he earned his card. He won The RSM Classic two months later.

Mackenzie doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that Sandra was in attendance for both his victory and this year’s Honda Classic.



“I don’t know what it is about mothers. They bring a sense of ease and comfort,” he said.

He returned the favor by sending a tweet earlier this month, seeking donations for Hamilton Health Sciences’ COVID response team. He was touched when his friend David Markle texted Mackenzie a screenshot of his donation. Markle, who also played golf for Kent State, helped recruit Hughes to the school. Markle now caddies on TOUR for Michael Gligic. Mackenzie was touched that he donated considering his job is on hold until the PGA TOUR season resumes.

Hughes looks forward to that day when the TOUR resumes and is glad that a prospective schedule is on paper.

“I know, for myself, it’s been a great time to connect with family on a deeper level and it certainly reminds us of what’s actually important in our lives,” Mackenzie said.