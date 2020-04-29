  • ‘She knows this is her duty’

    Mackenzie Hughes’ mother is on the front lines of the pandemic in Canada

  • Mackenzie Hughes celebrates with his mother Sandra (left) after winning the 2016 RSM Classic. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)Mackenzie Hughes celebrates with his mother Sandra (left) after winning the 2016 RSM Classic. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)