Two-man teams: Top 10 ShotLink favorites

Breaking down the numbers, looking at all the great players on TOUR today, you can use several different sequences of action to put together a dynamic duo.

We looked at several composites of our ShotLink data. For example:

• We combined strokes gained stats from last 3-5 years to bring top performers in each category to the top.

• We pulled statistics from player performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when it was a stroke-play event to identify top performers at this specific venue

• We evaluated the 2018-19 season-ending statistics as well as all the current 2019-20 season statistics through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (the last official PGA TOUR event played).

This gave us a very versatile dynamic of ballstrikers and power players throughout the lineup.

With our ShotLink data, we were looking to find the perfect “ham & egg” combination as you would when playing at your club for a couple $$ … but of course, from a TOUR standard, this would be more like a “Batman & Robin” partnership.

In no particular order, here are our top 10:

1. Rory McIlroy-Jordan Spieth

In the last five seasons, McIlroy leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and Strokes Gained: Total. Jordan compliments Rory’s game, ranking 14th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and 6th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Since 2013, Jordan has a career putt make percentage of 20.7% from 15-25 feet, marking the best make percentage of any player (min 350 attempts).

2. Adam Scott-Jason Day

Combining this Aussie duo of the 8th best Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green player (Scott) with the best Strokes Gained: Putter (Day) in the last five years on TOUR.

Despite their missed cut (by one stroke) playing together at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, statistically they are a solid match.

3. Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas

Combining for 94 career PGA TOUR wins, Woods and Thomas are among two of the best iron players on TOUR as well as the TOUR’s best performers on par 5s in their careers.

Since 2004, Woods & Thomas have ranked inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green for a single season a combined 11 times. They have the top-4 best par 5 scoring averages in a single season -- Woods 4.37 in 2000; 4.38 in 2003; 4.39 in 2001; Thomas 4.42 in 2019. That bodes well on TPC Louisiana’s four par 5s.

4. Bubba Watson-Rickie Fowler

Power and finesse: In the last five seasons, Watson ranks 3rd in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee while Fowler ranks 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Both players are among the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

From 2010-2016 at the Zurich Classic, Watson and Fowler are a combined 76-under-par on the par 5s at TPC Louisiana.

5. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith

Inaugural duo who captured the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2017 (first year of team format), the duo of Blixt/Smith went bogey-free en route to their 2017 victory, making them the only team to play the event bogey-free since the start of team competition.

6. Francesco Molinari-Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has the second-most top-five finishes without a win on TOUR over the last six seasons (12); teaming up with Molinari, his partner in a spectacular 2018 Ryder Cup performance, would get Fleetwood to the winner’s circle.

Molinari’s strong iron play and Fleetwood’s impressive tee-to-green performance over the last five seasons makes these Europeans a great duo for this event.

7. Justin Rose-Billy Horschel

In stroke play at the Zurich Classic (2011-2016), these two have combined for 173 total birdies, and individiually they each rank inside the top six for most birdies in that stretch among all players.

Oh, and they’ve combined for three wins (Horschel winning with Scott Piercy in 2018) and six top-10s.

8. Paul Casey-Webb Simpson

Casey has the third-best Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green average in the last five seasons (Casey) while Simpson has the sixth-best Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in the same timeframe. That should go a long way at TPC Louisiana.

Simpson compliments Casey’s ball-striking with his play on the greens, ranking inside the top 15 in each of the last two seasons on TOUR.

9. Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka

This big-hitting superstar pairing combines both power and scoring ability. Johnson, the Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee leader in two of the last three seasons, partners with one of the best wedge players in Koepka, who ranks T-14 in proximity from 50-125 yards and 5th in this distance from the rough last season.

Since the start of the 2013-14 PGA TOUR season, Dustin and Brooks have combined for 146 total eagles (T-2 of any players on TOUR).

10. Jon Rahm-Ryan Palmer

Entering last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rahm ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and averaged 300 yards on all drives (6th best). Palmer complimented Rahm in his ball-striking, ranking 35th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, 16th in greens in regulation and 3rd in rough proximity. This allowed Rahm to have more freedom and flexibility off the tee, knowing Palmer’s iron play performance.

On the greens, Palmer made 30.77% of his putts from 15-20 feet heading into the event. This duo was one of two teams making the cut to make only two bogeys for the week (Shawn Stefani/Bill Haas). And of course, they went on to win at TPC Louisiana.