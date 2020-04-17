  • Hollins to join Class of 2021 in World Golf Hall of Fame

    Marion Hollins joins Tiger Woods as 2021 Inductee; full class to be announced in coming days

  Marion Hollins won the 1921 United States Amateur and was captain of the first American Curtis Cup team in 1932. (Marc Serota/Getty Images)