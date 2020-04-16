  • PGA TOUR announces schedule adjustments for remainder of 2019-20 FedExCup season, releases fall portion of 2020-21 PGA TOUR Regular Season schedule

    Korn Ferry Tour aims to restart in mid-June; Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada postpones first six events of its season

