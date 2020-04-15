Wesley Bryan on his recovery, RBC Heritage win – and his throw-up moment

PGATOUR.COM: Does it feel like it’s been three years since you won the RBC Heritage?

WESLEY BRYAN: “On one hand, I feel like it was just yesterday, but on the other hand, it feels so long ago. Watching the highlights, it brought back the memories and it definitely felt like a hot minute ago, that’s for dang sure.”

PGATOUR.COM: Where do you stand with your recovery from shoulder surgery?

BRYAN: “It’s hard to say. I don’t know if at this moment I’m ready to go back to playing full-time. When I play three to four days in a row, it wears down on me pretty quick. I do feel like my golf game is getting to a point where I’m extremely excited about competing. I just don’t know if I have the endurance. If someone told me I had to play four weeks in a row to try to make a living, I would probably be better off curled up in a ball in my bed. Overall, I’m excited to get back out there but a little bit bummed that it’s taken so long to heal up that last 5%.”

PGATOUR.COM: You’ve had an eventful pro career, full of highs and lows. How do you deal with it?

BRYAN: “There’s two words that I use to sum it up. There’s been a lot of turbulence and volatility. I would say my demeanor is a little more even-keeled to upbeat, and nothing really bothers me. When I hit the low points, which I’ve been in in the past couple years, and a couple years in college and a couple years on the mini-tours, I would say having my identity in something other than golf, having my identity in Jesus, and trying to be the best husband I can be, the best dad I can be, is way more important than being the best golfer I can be. I think that’s a perspective that’s necessary in sports. Otherwise, you’re going to be riding that roller-coaster of results-oriented satisfaction. So when it’s going well, I know it’s a bonus. It’s not deserved. It’s one of those fun little rides that I can’t take for granted and have to just enjoy. That’s the way I’ve been dealing with a lot of volatility in my golf.”

PGATOUR.COM: What do you miss about competing?

BRYAN: “I feel like deep down to my core, I’m an extremely competitive person. I just miss competition. I miss that fire that burns a little hotter when the gun goes off.”

PGATOUR.COM: What was the impetus for the YouTube matches with your brother George?

BRYAN: “We’re filming about one or two a week, just nine holes. We’ve probably filmed six so far. George was just getting back into the vlogging stuff. The (Bryan Bros) channel was dead for a while after we stopped doing the trick-shot stuff but now it’s back on a bit of a heater and picking up subscribers. We’re fueling the fire with content while everyone’s quarantined.”

PGATOUR.COM: What was the highlight of watching the highlights from your Heritage win?

BRYAN: “I’m just glad I didn’t miss the 18th fairway. If you miss a 95-yard-wide fairway with a one-stroke lead, that’s probably something you don’t come back from. I actually hit a pretty good drive. That’s one thing I was excited about.”

PGATOUR.COM: And take us back through the “I threw up in my mouth” moment on 17?

BRYAN: “I wasn’t thinking about throwing up. I did. My mouth was probably 75% full of vomit. It was right before the group in front of us put the flag in and I knew I was next up on the tee. I was standing over there with (William Lanier, Bryan’s caddie), trying to drink a bottle of water and wet the whistle. It didn’t go down, which I thought was weird. And then upchuck came. I felt like if I spit it out, it would make me gag more, so I choked it back down with the water. As soon as I got over the ball, all the nerves subsided, and I had a really good feeling about the shot.”