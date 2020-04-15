  • Nicklaus + Dye = ‘work of art’

    The inside story of how two Ohio golfers collaborated to create Harbour Town, a true masterpiece

  • A view of the 18th hole during the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)A view of the 18th hole during the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)