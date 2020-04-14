For many over time, the physical withdrawal from the first major of the year has presented itself in the form of a 143-mile road trip to the Lowcountry of South Carolina. The RBC Heritage has followed the Masters all but once (2011) since Seve Ballesteros slipped on the green jacket a second time in 1983.

Of all tournaments on the PGA TOUR schedule, no other pair contested consecutively at singular host sites have as long history as the duo occupying this familiar fortnight, but the world was robbed of both this year. The fanfare of the parade and cannon blast along the Calibogue Sound was silenced at the latter this week.

The RBC Heritage launched four months after the United States landed on the moon for the first time in 1969. There have been 51 champions, 10 of whom are multiple-time winners. In the era as the soft landing after the Masters, 11 winners at Augusta National Golf Club have gone on to compete at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. Given their success, it's fair to wonder why more haven't wanted to keep the rally rolling. Beginning with Bernhard Langer's victory in 1985, as a group they've made 10 cuts with three top-10s and another six top-25s.

With such a rich history of success, this all-time Power Rankings slots the top 15 and acknowledges five more who deserve attention. And yet, winners Jack Nicklaus (1975) and David Edwards (1993) didn't make the cut. Craig Stadler also was omitted despite eight top-10s, including a T2 and three T5s. Gil Morgan and Ernie Els each posted seven top-10s with three podium finishes apiece. Even three-time runner-up David Frost (1988, 1993, 1995), his five top-10s and course-record 61 in 1994 didn't generate enough consideration.



ALL-TIME POWER RANKINGS: RBC HERITAGE

15. Tom Kite

He was Luke Donald at Harbour Town before Luke Donald was Luke Donald at Harbour Town. Kite made 22 starts at Harbour Town and didn't win, but he finished second (1984), T3, fourth and T5 (twice). Ten of his 17 career cuts made here were top-10s.

14. Luke Donald

Five times the groomsman, including a playoff loss in 2011, and still not the groom. He also has a pair of T3s and sits second in all-time earnings at Harbour Town.

13. Nick Price

Ekes into the ranking portion as the 1997 champion. Beginning with a solo third in 1992, he rung up all five of his top-10s in the span of six appearances. Cashed in each of his last 14 ending in 2006.

12. Bernhard Langer

In addition to becoming the only Masters champion to capture victory at Harbour Town in consecutive weeks, he finished T3 twice and fourth once en route to 12 cuts made in 14 appearances.

11. Matt Kuchar

It took him 11 starts to secure a plaid jacket in 2014, but he already had shown a liking to the course with two top-10s among four top-25s in the lead-up. Since, he's added three top-10s, including a runner-up finish last year.

10. Greg Norman

The 1988 champion also was a two-time runner-up (1986, 1994). Totaled five top-10s among 12 cuts made in 17 trips. Finished T22 the week after settling for second at the 1996 Masters.

9. Boo Weekley

The most recent to successfully defend a title (2008) also has a T6 and another three top-25s. All told, he's 12-for-12. He's the only winner in tournament history who hasn't missed a cut in at least seven appearances.

8. Hubert Green

In 26 years on the PGA TOUR, he missed only three editions and picked off two victories (1976, 1978). He also banked a T9 and another four top-25s among 19 cuts made.

7. Stewart Cink

Hasn't missed an edition since winning as a tournament debutant in 2000, but he front-loaded his 15-for-20 record with another victory in 2004 and three more top-10s through 2008.

6. Fuzzy Zoeller

Ten times a champion on the PGA TOUR, Harbour Town is the only site where he won more than once. Victories here in 1983 and 1986 headlined five top-10s. Added a T4-T3 burst in 1992-1993.

5. Payne Stewart

After two forgettable results early in his career, he established himself as a regular with consecutive titles in 1989 and 1990. In another eight appearances, he added a T4 (1991) and T3 (1998) and a P2 (1999).

4. Jim Furyk

His sterling record at Harbour Town includes two victories – the latter of which in 2015 is the most recent of 17 on the PGA TOUR – runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2006 and another four top-10s.

3. Tom Watson

Twice a winner (1979, 1982), including the last before the tournament transitioned to the week after the Masters. Also the runner-up in 1977. In all, he logged seven top-10s and another seven top-25s in 25 tries. His last career cut made (of 501) was a T72 here as a 65-year-old in 2015.

2. Hale Irwin

The 20-time PGA TOUR winner collected his first, second and 20th career victories at Harbour Town, the last as a 48-year-old in 1994. He also finished second twice and added a T3, a T4 and a T5 en route to nine top 10s. His last of 16 top-25s was a T24 in his title defense and last appearance in 1995. Missed only two cuts in 26 career trips.

1. Davis Love III

He's done it all at Harbour Town, including successfully defending one of his five titles (1992) spanning 1987-2003. Also finished T2, T3, fourth and T5. Eleven top-10s among 23 cuts made in 30 trips.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Johnny Miller

Really? The Desert Fox? Yes, indeed. The regionally charged moniker disrespects his career as a whole. Piled onto the mountain of evidence is the fact that he was a two-time champion at Harbour Town (1972, 1974). Alas, he didn't register another top-20 in another 11 trips.

Arnold Palmer

The first winner of the RBC Heritage (in 1969), and the only under par in that edition at 1-under 283, didn't trail after any round. After a T3 in his title defense, he went 5th-T10-T14-T23 through 1975.

Doug Tewell

Prevailed here in 1980 for his first of four PGA TOUR titles. In 23 starts at Harbour Town, he logged four top-10s among seven top-25s. Impressive on its own but unremarkable compared to others excluded from special recognition here, his extra credit is the fact that he's currently in a 10-way T23 with six consecutive cuts made on the PGA TOUR despite not competing in the last 15 years. Even better, his last two career cuts made (of 338) occurred at Harbour Town in 2002 (T68) and 2005 (73rd), the latter of which when he was 55 years of age.

Aaron Baddeley

Broke through for victory for the first time on the PGA TOUR here in 2006 and added a T2 in 2008. They were among four top-10s and seven top-25s, six of which consecutively through 2011.

Lanny Wadkins

Days before his 21st birthday in 1970, he debuted at Harbour Town with a runner-up finish … as an amateur. In a career that extended through 2005, he totaled 692 starts, 29 of which at the RBC Heritage. (As an active member of the PGA TOUR, he missed only the 1985 edition.) His commitment to the tournament didn't yield a victory, but he added a third-place finish in 1991 and another four top-10s among 17 top-25s.