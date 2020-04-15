Watch classic rounds from RBC Heritage for free on PGA TOUR LIVE

One of the pleasures of the vast array of PGA TOUR LIVE's free video options is the ability to travel back in time, and to destinations that are all but impossible to visit in the present moment.

Also, it’s just fun to hear Pat Summerall open a show with, “Hilton Head Island – a nautical paradise.”

Since this is RBC Heritage week, let’s allow the Harbour Town Lighthouse to be our beacon.

Last year South Carolinian Dustin Johnson had the lead but struggled in the final round, and when C.T. Pan posted a 4-under 67 it was good enough to beat Matt Kuchar by one. It was Pan’s first win after two runner-up finishes the previous two years. ( Click here to watch )



Greg Norman was at the height of his powers but hadn’t won in a few years. Jamie Hutton, 17, had leukemia and needed a bone-marrow transplant. They met at the 1988 MCI Heritage Golf Classic, where Norman shot an emotional final-round 66 and dedicated the victory to Jamie. ( Click here to watch )

After several close calls in playoffs, Payne Stewart prevailed in a playoff at the 1990 MCI Heritage Golf Classic. “I just told myself,” Stewart said afterward, “‘Look, this is the ’90s. All those playoff losses were in the ’80s.’” ( Click here to watch )

At the end of a week in which David Frost shot a course-record 61, the ageless Hale Irwin, then 48, authored the last of his 20 PGA TOUR victories at the windless 1994 MCI Heritage Classic. ( Click here to watch )

Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf is great for way-back time travel – check out the 1969 exhibition from the El Conquistador Hotel & Club in Puerto Rico, featuring Gay Brewer, Chi-Chi Rodriguez and “golf’s all-time leading money-winner” Arnold Palmer. ( Click here to watch )

Before Greg Norman and Nick Faldo at the 1996 Masters, there was their 1994 Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf match at Sunningdale Golf Club in England. ( Click here to watch )

