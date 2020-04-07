Roundtable: Most emotional Masters

MORFIT: To your point, Ben, when I think of the most emotional Masters, I often think of who lost. I think of that shell-shocked look on Greg Norman's face in '96, Brandt Snedeker in tears in 2008, Kenny Perry shattered in '09. Losing the Masters seems to be one of the most devastating things in sports.

MARTIN: I think it's because of the lifetime invitation. The lifetime of Champions Dinners. There's such a large gap between winning and finishing second. If you win, you can take sentimental strolls up the 18th fairway into your 60s. A single stroke separates you from that and from forlornly watching it from home for dozens of Aprils.

ROSS: Some of my more memorable Masters were not about who won, but the heartfelt and emotional reactions of the guys who lost. Len Mattiace to Mike Weir, Brandt Snedeker to Trevor Immelman and of course, sorry Ben, Greg Norman to Nick Faldo.

MORFIT: It should be noted that Ernie was pretty devastated to lose to Phil in '04. Like a lot of guys who came close, he didn't do much wrong, just got beat.

McCABE: Ernie's '04 moment is unforgettable because it played out right in front of us. On the putting green, ready for the playoff . . . then the ground shook, unforgettably. And the look on Jordan Spieth's face as Danny Willett gets the green jacket in 2016 is priceless.

MARTIN: Spieth was five ahead with nine to go! It's still unfathomable.

MORFIT: Rory's final-round 80 in 2011 was pretty rough. Charl Schwartzel winning in '11 was a line of demarcation for me. It was the first time I'd seen Tiger right there in contention when the rest of the field didn't seize up and help him.

McCABE: Actually only half of Rory's round was rough -- the most important half.

EVERILL: The Masters and Australians was nothing but misery until 2013. Norman in 1986 was one thing. But watching Mize chip in from right of 11 in a playoff in 1987... come on, seriously? That ball goes in the water if it doesn't hit the stick.

MORFIT: But Ben, Day and Scott didn't so much lose in '11. Schwartzel made four straight birdies to win.

EVERILL: Yeah, that South African bugger ruined the day after my wedding.

McCABE: 2011 is a truly underrated Masters. Rory hitting it at the 10th hole where not even a media member hits it the day after the Masters … Jason Day and Adam Scott playing brilliantly on the back and are poised to win when all of a sudden, a sweet-swinging South African wins. Schwartzel's birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie finish deserves lofty place in history.

MARTIN: It's lost on people that not only did Schwartzel birdie the last four holes, but he also holed a long bump-and-run from a tough spot on the first hole and holed a wedge for eagle on 3. A truly magical round.

EVERILL: Charl deserves better. If the winner of that Masters was a player of higher standing in the public consciousness, it might be considered the greatest Masters ever.

McALLISTER: Well, as much as I’m partial to the South Africans -- after all, I'm married to a Capetonian -- does it rank among the top 5 most emotional wins in the last 40 years? To me, Mize (Augusta native, unlikely finish), Crenshaw's second in 1995 (after Harvey Penick's death), and Phil in 2004 rank along with Jack in ‘86 and Tiger in ’19.

McCABE: Again, "emotional" opens different avenues. Mize win was emotional, I guess, but more so for massive parades of Seve and Norman fans. Different emotional.

MORFIT: Crenshaw in '95 was really a tear-jerker.

McALLISTER: Literally. He bends over in tears and then finds comfort in Carl Jackson's shoulder.

A week earlier, he finds out that Harvey had died, then he attends the funeral in Texas on Wednesday before scrambling back to Augusta. And he wins four days later. Larry McMurtry – another Texan of some renown – couldn’t have written it better.