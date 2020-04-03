-
How to Watch: 'Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar' documentary
April 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 03, 2020
Commercials
Relive Tiger Woods' historic win at the 2018 TOUR Championship
Fans can tune in Friday at 7 p.m. ET to relive Tiger Woods’ historic comeback that culminated with a win at the 2018 TOUR Championship.
“Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar” is an Emmy-award winning documentary and will be live-streamed on the official PGA TOUR Twitter and Facebook accounts, GOLFTV as well as ESPN2.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner explains that when he is leading a TOUR event, he knows what he must do to win.
“I’ve won enough events whether it’s junior level, amateur level, collegiate, professional level, nothing really surprises me. I pretty much have seen it all,” he says in the film.
The 90-minute documentary, produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment and narrated by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, chronicles the 2017-18 season that saw Woods overcome career-threatening back surgery to win the season-ending TOUR Championship – his first PGA TOUR win in five years.
The film includes new, never-before-seen content, including multiple interviews with Woods, and viewers will get behind-the-scenes access to PGA TOUR events. More than 60 PGA TOUR players and other professional athletes were interviewed for the film.
"Couldn't write a better script."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 3, 2020
Return of the Roar, a 90-minute film detailing @TigerWoods' dramatic comeback that culminated in his first victory in five years, airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/5vzgjBQ5Tl
