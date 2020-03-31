PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Victor Lange discusses experience with coronavirus, quarantine

On Saturday, March 14, Gabriella hurt her toe and ripped off her toenail. We thought her toe might be broken, so I took her to the ER early that evening. Once at the hospital, because of what was going on, we were both screened for coronavirus and they asked a bunch of questions about symptoms, such as cough, fever, sneezing, that sort of thing. We said no to all of those, but when they asked if we had been out of the country in the last 21 days, I had to say yes. Hospital policy dictated that I receive a coronavirus test.

I totally understood the concern, but it was actually quite frustrating because Gabriella’s toe was hurt, and it was like I was the patient even though I was taking her to the hospital. They were checking me out before helping her, the one who was in pain. Added to my frustration is I had zero symptoms, I was feeling healthy and was trying to get them to take care of Gabriella. They told me the test results would come in a day or two.

We returned to Durban on March 15, and since we were tired from the trip, we slept in Tuesday and spent the day at the house. I was sitting on the couch with Gabriella, with my parents – Richard and Suzette – nearby when I got this phone call from a random number. I stepped into another room to take the call, and a doctor told me that she had my coronavirus test results in front of her, and they had come back positive.

Again, I displayed no symptoms, and I was quite taken aback. “Are you sure you did the test correctly?” I asked.

“So, what do I do?” I asked, and the doctor told me to keep a cool head, understanding that I had been in contact with Gabriella and my parents. We all had to be quarantined for 14 days, and at that point it really didn’t matter if Gabriella or my parents should be tested. They had been exposed, and they were basically ordered to go into quarantine, as well.

Looking back, Gabriella and I have since realized that if she hadn’t hurt her toe, we would have never found out about my positive test because neither of us had symptoms. We would have come home and been in close proximity to my family and Gabriella’s. She lives with her brother, sister-in-law and their 7-month-old baby. We would have both gone to our homes and possibly infected our families.

After my diagnosis, my first phone call was to my buddy Martin Rowher, one of my close mates and a professional golfer on the Sunshine Tour. I had gone on a 5K run with him Sunday. He was my first phone call because we had run together and sweated together. After that, we informed all the people who went with us on vacation, and I sent an email to Claudio Rivas of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica staff, letting him know. I also spoke with Patrick Newcomb, who I roomed with in Mazatlan, Matt Ryan and Brian Hughes. I wanted to make sure everybody I was in close contact with knew, and the TOUR told me it would send out a message to all players and staff. I very much appreciated that because I wanted everybody to be aware what was going on.

Since that phone call with the doctor, I’ve felt fine. I’ve also thought back about how I may have gotten this virus. I don’t think I got it in Mexico, but I believe it was probably in one of the airports on my way home to South Africa or possibly on the airplane because of the higher risk associated with airline travel and the circulated, filtered air in a closed space. If one person has it on a flight, there is a good chance everybody on the flight got it. But that’s all speculation. I could have gotten it in South Africa at a restaurant. Who knows?

I certainly have had to find ways to keep busy during this quarantine period. In the initial first couple of days, I was in contact with so many people letting them know what happened. Then my story hit the news, and people were sending me messages. I also ended up talking to several news outlets. It was quite a big story here in South Africa, so my first two quarantine days were quite hectic. I appreciated the interest and felt like the media were using my story to spread a bit of ease among the public, that I had the disease, but I was feeling fine. The message in each story I participated in was that I am doing what the health professionals were telling me to do, so in that sense it was a good story that maybe gave people some peace of mind, which isn’t a bad thing.

Since that initial rush, I’ve gotten into a bit of a routine. I work out each day, doing the same thing a bunch of buddies who are professional golfers are also doing. At the end of our workouts, we all have to do a little video that we post that proves that we did it. In between, I’ve also been getting a lot of rest.