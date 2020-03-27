-
-
Fire destroys home of Davis Love III
Family not injured in the blaze
-
March 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 27, 2020
- Davis Love III's last PGA TOUR victory came at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The St. Simons Island, Georgia home of Davis Love III and his wife Robin was destroyed by an early-morning fire Friday.
No one was injured in the blaze.
“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.
“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home,” he continued, “and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.”
Love, 55, is a 21-time PGA TOUR winner, most recently at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. A two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and two-time Ryder Cup captain, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, and still plays the TOUR on occasion.
Despite recently starting a new job with CBS Golf's announce team, Love made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more,” he said. “We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”
March 27, 2020
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.