  • Golf in these times: North Carolina

    Fourth in a series of reports from across the country by PGATOUR.COM writers

  • The Wells Fargo Championship is among the tournaments that have been shuttered in the wake of COVID-19. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) The Wells Fargo Championship is among the tournaments that have been shuttered in the wake of COVID-19. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)