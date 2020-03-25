Mythical Match Play championship: Round 1 results

The voting rules are simple: Each expert was asked to pick a match winner, and the golfer with the majority of votes is the match winner. In the case of an equal split of votes, the match is considered tied.

Our 10 expert voters include: GolfBet’s Jason Sobel from The Action Network; GolfTV’s Jamie Kennedy; Tom Alter and Jim McCabe from PGA TOUR Communications; Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton; PGATOUR.COM writers Ben Everill, Sean Martin, Mike McAllister and Cameron Morfit; and a combined vote from the TOUR’s ShotLink team.

Here are the experts’ picks for the 32 Round 1 matches that would’ve been played Wednesday in Austin. Feel free to provide your own picks and commentary – and let us know if you agree or disagree with ours -- in the comments section below.

GROUP 1

Rory McIlroy (1) vs. Sung Kang (52): 10 votes for McIlroy, 0 votes for Kang. McILROY wins.

Why I picked McIlroy: “Possibly the biggest David vs Goliath match-up of the group stage. Kang has shown form this year, but Rory’s on a different level.” – Jamie Kennedy

Gary Woodland (18) vs. Kevin Kisner (36): 9 votes for Kisner, 1 vote for Woodland. KISNER wins.

Why I picked Kisner: “A win last year, a runner-up in 2018, and 13-2-1 in his last 16 matches at Austin CC.” – Mike McAllister

Group standings: McIlroy 1-0, Kisner 1-0, Woodland 0-1, Kang 0-1

GROUP 2

Jon Rahm (2) vs. Tom Lewis (59): 10 votes for Rahm, 0 votes for Lewis. RAHM wins.

Why I picked Rahm: “From U.S. Open last year, his worldwide results include three wins and six other top 5s. That’s enough for me.” – Ben Everill

Bernd Wiesberger (26) vs. Chez Reavie (37): 8 votes for Wiesberger, 2 votes for Reavie. WIESBERGER wins.

Why I picked Wiesberger: “Unheralded talent deserves greater respect.” – Jim McCabe

Group standings: Rahm 1-0, Wiesberger 1-0, Reavie 0-1, Lewis 0-1

GROUP 3

Brooks Koepka (3) vs. Shaun Norris (60): 9 votes for Koepka, 1 vote for Norris. KOEPKA wins.

Why I picked Koepka: "I wish it was Chuck Norris. Dr. Anthony Fauci turns to him for advice." - Rob Bolton



Abraham Ancer (29) vs. Collin Morikawa (44): 7 votes for Morikawa, 3 votes for Ancer. MORIKAWA wins.

Why I picked Morikawa: “Morikawa’s steady play, and strong ball-striking, will make him a tough beat. He just doesn’t make mistakes.” – Sean Martin

Group standings: Koepka 1-0, Morikawa 1-0, Ancer 0-1, Norris 0-1

GROUP 4

Justin Thomas (4) vs. Viktor Hovland (57): 6 votes for Thomas, 4 votes for Hovland. THOMAS wins.

Why we picked Thomas: “Thomas ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green compared to Hovland’s 130th on TOUR and both are about equal when it comes to performance on the greens.” – ShotLink team

Paul Casey (24) vs. Erik van Rooyen (42): 8 votes for Casey, 2 votes for van Rooyen. CASEY wins.

Why I picked Casey: “Match play aficionado gets at it again.” – Jim McCabe

Group standings: Thomas 1-0, Casey 1-0, van Rooyen 0-1, Hovland 0-1

GROUP 5

Dustin Johnson (5) vs. Keegan Bradley (62): 9 votes for Johnson, 1 vote for Bradley. JOHNSON wins.

Why I picked Johnson: “Johnson, who became the first to sweep the four World Golf Championships when he cruised to the title here in 2017, simply has too many good vibes in Austin.” – Cameron Morfit

Hideki Matsuyama (22) vs. Cameron Smith (35): 6 votes for Matsuyama, 4 votes for Smith. MATSUYAMA wins.

Why I picked Matsuyama: “Matsuyama hasn’t won in three years, but his game is trending upward. I’ll take the superior ball-striker in this match.” – Sean Martin

Group standings: Johnson 1-0, Matsuyama 1-0, Smith 0-1, Bradley 0-1

