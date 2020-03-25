Golf in these times: Arizona

Heavy rain that suspended play in Wednesday's second round left the short course vulnerable for the finale. In addition to a pair of 60s, a 61 and two 62s (including Bateman's second of the tournament), Jared du Toit made history with a bogey-free 59. The first-ever sub-60 on the Outlaw Tour featured one eagle and nine birdies.

"Honestly, I didn't think about it too much until late," du Toit said before losing in the playoff that also included 36-hole leader Carson Roberts. "Brandon [Harkins, who shot 60] and I were going back and forth, like all day. He had the upper hand on me for most of it, and I got hot late. All of a sudden, I thought, 'This is a par 70 and I'm at nine [under] with a couple to play. I got a good chance.'

"I had a good look on 17. I was mad at the time – it didn't go in – because I would have loved to have been able to par 18, but I got away with my tee shot. It finished close to the cart path. Had 105 yards in and hit a wedge to 6-7 feet and made it."

For du Toit, a 24-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta, who medaled at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's qualifying tournament in Mexico in January, it wasn't the first time he's made headlines. At Glen Abbey Golf Club in the 2016 RBC Canadian Open and competing as an amateur, he sat one stroke off Brandt Snedeker's 54-hole lead before finishing in a four-way tie for ninth.

Du Toit's memorable achievement piggybacked yet another on the mini-tour.

The week prior, two-time LPGA major champion Anna Nordqvist became the first female to compete on the Outlaw Tour. Proving her spot in the Moon Valley Classic in playing from the same tees (7,215 yards) as the guys, she co-led when she opened with a bogey-free, 8-under 64. She'd finish T28. (The same week as the Western Skies, Nordqvist prevailed on the Cactus Tour, also at Moon Valley Country Club.)

Harkins, a former PGA TOUR member who finished T4 at Western Skies – he also won the Outlaw Tour's Papago Winter Classic in early December – currently is 11th in points on the Korn Ferry Tour. He lives locally and hopes to play as much as he can but acknowledged that making plans isn't easy.

It's a reality to which everyone can relate.

"We're in a holding pattern," he said. "We really don't quite know [what's next]. No one really knows.

"I'm really good friends with [PGA TOUR member] Joel Dahmen. We were just talking about it last night at dinner. He's like, 'Man, I don't know what to say.' He doesn’t know what he's going to do on TOUR. Likewise for me. I guess, just wait to see what happens these next few weeks."

Harkins arguably was the most notable in the field at Western Skies, but other recognizable surnames peppered the tee sheet. They included Thomas Lehman, Eric Hallberg and Sam Triplett, sons of Tom, Gary and Kirk, respectively, winners of a combined 11 PGA TOUR events and 21 tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions. Both Tom and Gary were on site supporting their boys. Tom also backed the decision to keep playing.