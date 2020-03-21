Casey eyes 2021 for his Valspar Championship defense

‘Trying to figure out what to do’

Casey was asked how he’s passed the time in the last week without a tournament to play and defend.

“I just did a podcast with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, so it should probably take another week before they edit that and get it out. I've been playing football -- or soccer as you'd call it -- with my little boy outside a lot, riding my bike. My clubs are still packed up in my Club Glove in the garage; I haven't dusted them off yet …

“Whisper Rock’s still open, but I can't go down to Papago and practice where the Arizona State team practices because I'm not allowed down there because they've closed the facility to all non-students, which is understandable [Casey played collegiately at Arizona State]. One of the golf clubs I’m a member at in the Valley has had a member and his wife test positive for coronavirus, so very limited access down there.

“So I don’t know. I’m trying to formulate a plan. Right now it’s teaching the kids. It's wake up and we have a schedule of breakfast time and then reading time and then creative time and TV time and all that kind of stuff, so that's basically what I'm doing. I’m trying to figure out what to do. This is unfamiliar, this is unlike anything. I’m a big fan of time off, and you've talked to me in the past. There’s been times I've taken 3-4 weeks without hitting golf balls and it's quite common for me in the offseason, but there's always been a prospect of going back to work. So I’m trying to balance it out, pacing myself because that’s really the unknown.”

‘Technically, can I get there?’

Although he lives in Arizona, Casey has family in his native England but suspects he won’t be able to see them for quite some time.

“My parents were in South Africa until about two days ago, they were just down on holiday. You know my dad is South African; they were down there visiting friends and family and it was very strange because just a few days ago, things obviously multiplied drastically rapidly.

“My brother who's in New York, we were messaging backward and forward thinking mom and dad need to get out of South Africa. I mean not that anywhere is particularly safe, but they'd rather surely be at home, so the last few days were a bit strange, making sure they get back safely, making sure they weren't stuck, what happens if suddenly UK airspace is closed or something like that? And then when my parents got home, I imagine the fridge would probably be empty and they’re right in … the crosshairs of danger, shall we say. They’re in their 70s.

“I don't know -- it's weird and if something were to happen, technically can I get there? I can't, really -- which is just the same as everybody else on the planet. I’m no different. My wife, her parents are elderly as well and have underlying health issues, so yeah, the focus is very much been on that. Luckily, they’re back home now. I don't know if that makes them safer or not but at least they're back in their own home.”