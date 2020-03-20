-
Players take to social media during suspension of TOUR season
March 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Billy Horschel has donated more than $115,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Several PGA TOUR players and those in the golf world are taking to social media after the TOUR announced it was suspending events across all Tours through May 10.
There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now. We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 16, 2020
Together we can through these tough times.— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) March 19, 2020
I'm committing $100,000 through the @bkcharityfund to go to the @cfpbmc Covid-19 Response Fund. If you'd like to help please do here https://t.co/Ff15RLwOBz
stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/bAWKoqYIgA
A note from Kate & Justin regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/bgSJeRGXXd— K&JRoseFoundation (@RoseFoundation1) March 16, 2020
We are a resilient state and nation. Together, we will get through this! https://t.co/eSQiOs2VWY— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 15, 2020
Some thoughts from home. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/crX7JSy1bm— Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) March 13, 2020
My team @TGRFound is still working to support families and educators at home. If you're looking for activities for your kids, read more about our free digital #STEM lessons, exploring subjects like robotics, rocketry and more. #ReachMillions https://t.co/lFgQF6myR8— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 19, 2020
Right now we’d be watching the winner come up 18 fairway @THEPLAYERSChamp - a place I hope to be at some point in my career. The world is upside down, it seems, but I was honored to spend my weekend in this community in a different way. @FeedingNEFL pic.twitter.com/GOtg5FcpaC— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 15, 2020
A little bit of a chipping lesson. Thanks to my son for video work. More to follow but limited to 220 seconds on Twitter here. @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/uzoTyGdn0i— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 16, 2020
The heart of THE PLAYERS Championship is our community.— THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 17, 2020
Thank you, @mattsjwallace, for helping our friends @BlessinBackpack. pic.twitter.com/obmNyEr9fg
No golf....... Might as well have some @foofighters in your life! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/W48Scyc8xY— Erik van Rooyen (@FredVR_) March 18, 2020
Morning practice ✅🎱 pic.twitter.com/wMAwMuCheD— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 18, 2020
Well...this made my day ❤️ https://t.co/786TnZHPfw— Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) March 16, 2020
Happy birthday sweet girl! The silver lining in all of this is being able to spend more time with my girls, and celebrate Azalea’s 2nd birthday at home. So proud of the beautiful, kind and intellegent girl she’s become! pic.twitter.com/DxrWMNfGbL— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) March 18, 2020
My favorite tee shot I’ve ever hit. So excited to meet our daughter! Knew it all along 💕👶🏼 #girldad pic.twitter.com/eMKPlKoqUp— Brandon Hagy (@BrandonHagy) March 18, 2020
A little POSITIVITY during uncertain times...— Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) March 19, 2020
Our group of @JT_ThePostman fans who pledged money for @gideonsarmyutd based on JT’s birdies for @APinv & @THEPLAYERSChamp raised $11,605 for Nashville Tornado relief!! I can’t thank you guys enough, I thought we’d do well to
Exhausted after this @onepeloton ride! Tried to beat my personal record, came up a little short. Let’s see what @McIlroyRory or @JustinThomas34 can do! 9 weeks to improve and beat some of personal records and possibly Rory🤷♂️! pic.twitter.com/SvltkYuQvA— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 18, 2020
Listen to Bernhard Langer.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 18, 2020
Social distancing, not social dancing. pic.twitter.com/i2e9aAFtjY
Indoor swing drill(be nice to your neighbors and don’t do it at night).Filmed yesterday,I swear I washed and changed my clothes today.I lose height at the start of the downswing to create pressure down which then pushes left hip up and open @EuropeanTour @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/CaknIrAxi7— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 18, 2020
Have a little more time on my hands to work on my meat smoking skills... what do you think @TraegerGrills? pic.twitter.com/EirZj8ABq6— Ryan Palmer (@RyanPalmerPGA) March 19, 2020
Day 1 of Home Learning. If you are like me at all, you have been searching for content online. Here's Strokes Gained Off the Tee 101 if you are struggling for Math one day. Two of my kids showed up #MarkItDown #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RTr5mcXaAL— Mark Wilson (@markwilsongolf) March 16, 2020
With the PGA Tour on hiatus, I’m not sure if I’m gunna get super ripped or super thicc by the time we get back to work. Stay tuned— max homa (@maxhoma23) March 13, 2020
After arriving home safely and with a month off, I could sense things were going to go one way or the other. I was either going to use this time to workout, get fit and stronger or I was going to lay in bed, watch shows and eat. After day 1, the latter is in the lead.— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 15, 2020
