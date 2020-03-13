Players react to PGA TOUR's suspended season

Jon Rahm, who originally was on board to keep playing, said he realized the cautionary action was the right move as he read and heard more about the virus.

“There's bigger problem on our hands. People are getting affected; people are having problems. Like I've said many times, I'm pretty scared because there's quite a bit of people in my family with asthma, and my 85-year-old grandma being one of them, which is a direct target,” he said.

“And there's nothing I can do because I can't go home, I can't come back. All we can all try to do is resume our lives as normal and try to be as clean as possible, wash our hands. I've been up since early in the morning, and I can't believe how many times I've washed my hands already and I haven't left my room. I'm just trying to be clean and do our part as citizens to improve this.”

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger was due to get on the last Austrian Airlines flight back to Vienna on Friday afternoon before travel bans start to take effect. He had made the decision to get the flight even before the Masters announced a postponement, knowing he may miss it as a result. He intended to do grocery shopping and other tasks for his mother and grandmother so they did not need to be put at unnecessary risk.

“I think it's the right move, what Jay Monahan and the PGA TOUR have done going forward. Obviously everyone here would have loved to see some golf, but in the bigger picture I'm in constant contact with family and relatives in Europe, and it's pretty bad there,” Wiesberger added.

“I'm looking forward to going back home and being with them and help out over there… but it's unprecedented times. We all need to kind of stick together and do the right thing for everyone, for the elderly, to not have anyone affected that doesn't need to be, and therefore I think it's good we're packing up today and kind of going home and try to have as minimal a social contact as possible and try not to spread it any further.”

Zach Johnson said it was a chance for everyone to take stock.

“I didn't sleep well last night, but it wasn't because I wasn't competing. I didn't sleep last night because it's just the unfortunate scenario we're in,” Johnson said. “I think obviously it's a time to reflect and just really understand, it's just golf. It's just golf. It's just a sport. So it pales in comparison to what we could be combating at some point.”

With no concrete return date, given the ever-changing situation across the globe, there was uncertainty from players as to how they would spend the next few weeks. Most said they’d focus on their loved ones while trying to remain relatively sharp with a little practice. Others, including Jason Day, said they’d use it as recovery time from nagging injuries.

“We'll go home and relax a little bit, take this as a little bit of a mini offseason in a way,” Rickie Fowler said. “But the biggest thing is obviously we don't want this to turn into something bigger than what it is and what it can be.”

“This is one of these things where we just have to wait and see. It's so uncertain, you're obviously going to still keep playing golf, but you're going out there practicing not knowing what you're practicing for,” McIlroy added.

“I was supposed to have my coach, Michael Bannon, fly out next week and we were going to spend some time together, and that's probably not going to happen, him coming from Ireland. Probably have time just to spend some time at home, evaluate the situation, and see where we go.”

In terms of when players expected they’d feel comfortable to return to tournament golf, McIlroy mirrored most when he said he’d be guided by the health experts.

“Whenever the powers that be say it's safe to do so,” McIlroy said of a return date. “All you can do is follow the guidelines from the CDC and from the people that really know about this thing.”