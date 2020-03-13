Horschel donates half his earnings from THE PLAYERS to Feeding Northeast Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Billy Horschel called it a sad day in the world of sports.

He understood why THE PLAYERS Championship had to be cancelled. He knew the PGA TOUR had to take action in light of increasing panic amid the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Still, he couldn’t help but be disappointed, as so many people were, that the final three rounds of the TOUR’s showcase event wouldn’t be played at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. March Madness, the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL, among other organizations, have made similar decisions.

“When we have situations like this, everyone can rely on sports to sort of take their mind off the tragedy at hand or the situation at hand in the world, and right now we don't have that,” Horschel said. “It's just very sad.”

But the Florida grad is a man who looks to the positives in life. And an organization close to Horschel’s heart, Feeding Northeast Florida, is going to benefit from the cancellation – inheriting much of the food that was bought to feed the more then 200,000 people expected to attend the event.

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the donation at an 8 a.m. press conference on Friday morning. Horschel was in attendance at the standing-room only event.

“Billy is ambassador for Feeding Northeast Florida, and obviously we've prepared to have over 200,000 people here on property and won't,” Monahan said. “So, one of the things that we're quickly going to get to work on is how do you take all the food supplies that we have here and put them to good use for our community.

“That's something that we're going to do immediately.”

Horschel didn’t know Monahan was going to single him out. But he was excited when he heard that that the organization would benefit from what was such a difficult decision and situation.

“I'm not entirely aware of everything, but I do know that the food that is going to be here, we're going to be loading up on Feeding Northeast Florida food trucks,” Horschel said later. “It's really great that the TOUR and the staff of THE PLAYERS Championship is doing this.

“It's our local food bank. We feed a lot of people in the northeast Florida community.”

Horschel, who won the 2014 FedExCup, and his wife Brittany have been involved with Feeding Northeast Florida for more than six years. Since 2015, he has donated more than $115,000 to the organization through his #DriveOutHunger campaign at THE PLAYERS.

The Billy Horschel Junior Invitational, which won the AJGA charitable giving award last year, has also generated more than $135,244 for FNEFL. He bought pallets of AquaHydrate water to give to the food bank after Hurricane Irma. He and his wife have added their sweat equity, stuffing boxes of food to be distributed, as well.

The satisfaction he gets is palpable when Horschel talks about the mission of the organization.

“To see how many individuals in our community are food-insecure, and when people hear that, they think just homeless and local food bank,” Horschel said. “It's really not. There's a lot of people that are working two, three jobs and can't make ends meet, and at the end of the day when that happens, food is the last thing on the burner to be dealt with.

“They’re helping thousands of individuals in our community, and we've been very fortunate enough to be involved with that. I've been very fortunate enough to help raise money. I've donated a lot of my own money to help them meet their goal of making our food -- making our community food-secure, and we're getting closer. We are.”

A year ago, THE PLAYERS Championship generated a record $9.25 million for local charities, bringing the total raised since 1974 to more than $100 million. A similar story can be told in every city that hosts a PGA TOUR event.

But the cancellation of THE PLAYERS, the Valspar Championship, the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship and the Valero Open over the next month affects the charitable bottom line in those cities.