Augusta National Golf Club announces postponement of the Masters

Augusta National on Friday postponed the Masters, another massive hit to the spring sports calendar by the new coronaivirus that already is responsible for the loss of March Madness and the delay of opening day baseball.

So much for that annual rite of spring and the first week in April devoted to the brilliance of dogwoods and azaleas, and Tiger Woods chasing another green jacket.

"Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread coronavirus have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances," Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

The Masters had been scheduled for April 9-12.

Ridley said he hoped the decision puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its two other amateur events "at some later date."

He did not indicate when the Masters could be played. The private club traditionally closes in May and does not open for its members until October.

The decision comes 12 hours after PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan cancelled four tournaments, starting with the final three rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Players already were bracing for the Masters to be cancelled as they left the TPC Sawgrass on Friday morning. The virus has a grip on the sporting world, and golf's decision to cancel -- after first wanting to try to playing THE PLAYERS without fans -- was inevitable.

"The world is not coming to an end, but it's a little reality check," Kevin Na said. "Golf is not that big of a deal when you look around at what's going on in the world. I know Masters is being postponed. I think they're doing the right thing, and I look forward to hopefully playing the Masters later this year."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering in about two weeks.

The NBA and NHL has suspended its seasons indefinitely. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season, and one of the biggest events was the NCAA basketball tournament -- March Madness -- that captivates the country for three weeks. The championship game is the Monday night before the Masters.

Colleges are cancelling spring sports.

The Masters has finished in April every year since 1935 -- the first tournament was in late March -- except when it was cancelled from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II.

The club also hosts the Augusta National Women's Amateur that ends on the Saturday before the Masters, and Sunday is reserved for the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals for youngsters who qualify all year throughout the country.

The next major is scheduled to be the PGA Championship in San Francisco on May 14-17, and the PGA of America already is contemplating scenarios if it's not safe to play.

Statement from Augusta National Golf Club:

On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance.

We recognize this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons. Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support.