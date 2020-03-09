  • PGA TOUR announces landmark domestic media rights portfolio

    Nine-year deals with ViacomCBS, Comcast/NBC Sports Group, The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN+ will allow TOUR to significantly expand its content offerings; LPGA to receive expanded exposure through first-ever joint negotiations

  • CBS and NBC will maintain weekend coverage of most FedExCup tournaments, with CBS averaging 19 events and NBC eight events each season through the life of the agreements. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)CBS and NBC will maintain weekend coverage of most FedExCup tournaments, with CBS averaging 19 events and NBC eight events each season through the life of the agreements. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)