Featured Groups: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

The PGA TOUR announced today the four featured groupings for Thursday-Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, to be contested at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGA ).

FEATURED GROUPS

Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

Notable: Following his maiden PGA TOUR victory at The Honda Classic last week, Im will play the first two rounds with past PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year recipient

• Im was voted 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year and received the Arnold Palmer Award, renamed in 2019 as a tribute to its namesake’s influence on countless young players

• 2009 Rookie of the Year Leishman owns three career top-10s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, including a victory in 2017 and a T3 in 2011

• Following his Rookie of the Year honors in 2010, Fowler has gone on to win five times on TOUR and will make his ninth start at Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari

Notable: 2018 FedExCup champion Rose will play alongside two past champions of the event

• Mastercard ambassador Rose will make his 15th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he has five top-10 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up in 2013

• Winner of the event in 2018 and current World No. 1, McIlroy is coming off his fifth top-five in as many starts this season

• Molinari shot a final-round 64, highlighted by a 43-foot, 9-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole, to win the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard by two strokes

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

Notable: Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 1997, Mickelson will play with two members of the 2019 United States Presidents Cup team

• Mickelson will make his 16th start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he has finished in the top-10 four times

• DeChambeau has finished in the top five in each of his last two starts on TOUR (T5/The Genesis Invitational, 2nd/WGC-Mexico Championship)

• Reed claimed his eighth TOUR title at the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship and second at the event, becoming the 15th player with multiple WGC titles

Adam Scott, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka

Notable: The three players have combined for 33 official TOUR wins and 20 TOUR Championship appearances

• Scott notched his 14th TOUR victory at The Genesis Invitational this season and enters the week No. 17 in the FedExCup standings

• Day earned his eighth of 12 TOUR victories at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, becoming the first player since Fred Couples in 1992 to win in wire-to-wire fashion

• Koepka is set to make his fifth start of the 2019-20 season, where he has been limited due to a knee injury